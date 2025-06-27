Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Who makes the magic potion?” I asked my 13-year-old nephew Fred as we landed at Charles de Gaulle airport. “Getafix,” he replied without hesitation. While the stories of Asterix, the Gaul had been the mainstay of my youth, Fred had recently discovered this world through Netflix’s five-part series released in April. As we walked from Les Trois Hiboux hotel into the park, he looked up at the roller coaster rails of the Goudurix ride towering above the Viking area.

“Are we going on that?” he asked, eyes wide with anticipation and disbelief, after all, it boasts five loop-de-loops followed by a corkscrew. This wide-eyed astonishment would set the tone for our entire weekend.

The Adventures of Asterix the Gaul follow the warrior Asterix and his fellow Gaulish villagers as they stand up against the might of Julius Caesar and the Roman empire. First published in 1959, there are now 40 volumes with another due for release this year. With a whopping 393 million copies sold, they are the best-selling European comic book series ever and the second best in the world.

open image in gallery The park is divided into sections from the Asterix universe: ancient Egypt and Greece, Rome, and the Gaulish village ( Vincent Lansiaux )

Some 40km away, while Disneyland Paris was preparing for the May bank holiday, one of their busiest weekends, with snaking queues and lengthy waits, we were casually strolling straight into the heart of Parc Astérix. Though it isn’t striving to imitate its larger, more saccharine neighbour (which it actually predates by three years), the park is reaching new audiences through recent book releases like Asterix in Lusitania, due October 2025, and the new Netflix series.

Parc Astérix has grown from strength to strength, recording 2.84 million visitors in 2024. With short transfer times from Charles de Gaulle via an €11 (£9.40) shuttle bus, it’s positioning itself as a genuine alternative in European theme parks.

Read more: We swapped Disneyland Paris for a cheaper Dutch theme park – and my kids preferred it

Fred took charge of our route, map in hand, leading us through the medieval section, past 19th-century Parisian streets, and straight into ancient Egypt. The park divides into iconic sections from the Asterix universe: ancient Egypt and Greece, Rome, and, of course, the legendary Gaulish village still holding out against Roman might. Each area is meticulously designed with temples, Parthenons, and Viking thrones, populated by familiar faces from the comic series.

open image in gallery ‘Thanks Uncle Matt, this is the best weekend ever!’ ( Matt Dennis )

I watched Fred’s delight as we moved between worlds, taking in the seemingly rickety wooden-framed Zeus roller coaster and the steel Toutatis, which reaches 66mph. The Gallic humour translates perfectly for both adults and children. Characters like Getafix the magic potion-brewing druid, Cocofonix the tone-deaf bard, and Netflix's Potus the clueless Roman general wander the park, creating natural photo opportunities. What struck me most was the staff’s genuine passion; most had grown up with these stories, and their warmth felt authentic rather than corporate-trained.

Read more: Swap Mickey Mouse for Matisse: A culture-filled family trip to Orlando

The variety of attractions impressed us both. On the second day we were joined by some other writers and their families. The youngest member, aged two-and-a-half, rode one attraction a magnificent eleven times. Roller coasters cater to growing kids, with everything accessible for those over 130cm. Shows run throughout the day, high diving, pirate performances, and an exceptional 4D cinema experience. Yes, they're in French, but the visual spectacle translates beautifully, packed with universal humour.

open image in gallery Dare to ride on the Discobélix coaster? ( Parc Astérix )

Parc Astérix isn't resting on its laurels. This year sees the opening of Cétautomatix (Fulliautomatix in English), a new spinning chariot roller coaster set in the blacksmith's workshop. Plans are also underway for additional hotel accommodation to complement the existing two 3-star and one 4-star properties. Each hotel has its own theme: the Great Hall of Les Trois Hiboux, the stilted village of La Cité Suspendue, and the magical quayside of Les Quais de Lutèce. All sit within walking distance of the park, perfect for recovering from adrenaline-fuelled days.

Read more: How I found love at Florida’s Walt Disney World

The value proposition speaks for itself. For two adults and two children under 12, Parc Astérix charges €443 for one night and one day, or €593 for one night and two days, including breakfast. Disney charges €970 for a one-night, two-day package excluding breakfast. Food pricing matches Disney's at the fast-food level – €10 for kids' meals, €18 for adults – but the three-course 'all you can eat' buffet at Restaurant Le Cirque costs just €12.50 for children and €35 for adults, compared to Disney's €25/€45 equivalent.

open image in gallery Fred and Matt strolling through Parc Astérix ( Matt Dennis )

Fred returned to our table beaming with a plateful of food. “What have you got?” I asked. “Caviar,” he responded. “I've never had it before.” The buffet offered lasagne, dauphinoise potatoes, roast meats, vegetarian dishes, whole cooked salmon, extensive desserts, and a cheese board to die for – a veritable feast.

Fast-track passes are available, though Disney's are slightly cheaper at €190 per person over three years old, while Parc Astérix costs €239/€199 for ages 3-11. However, the Asterix price includes lunch at Restaurant Le Cirque, adding genuine value.

Asterix has always been about a small Gaulish village standing up to Roman imperial might. The parallels with Parc Astérix challenging Disney are unmistakable. Despite being almost dead on his feet, Fred was desperate for one more ride. 'Thanks Uncle Matt, this is the best weekend ever!' he said, and a warm glow of happiness surrounded me.

Now that Netflix has successfully brought Asterix back to global screens, perhaps it's time British families discovered what the French have known all along: sometimes David really can outshine Goliath.

How to do it

Airlines including British Airways, easyJet and Jet2 fly to Charles-De-Gaul Paris from the UK. Parc Asterix runs a shuttle bus from the airport costing €11.

If you are arriving by Eurostar at Gare du Nord you can walk to the Gare de l’Est metro station (Verdun) where you catch the subway to Palais Royal. From there, you can take one of the buses that depart every 20 minutes.

Matt was hosted by Parc Asterix.

Read more: The foodie French town that’s less than two hours from London and is perfect for a weekend break