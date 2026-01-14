I stayed in the new Saint-Tropez White Lotus hotel — and predicted it would appear in season 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Predicting the future has never been much of a speciality of mine, but after prophesying that season 4 of The White Lotus would be shot at French hotel Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez, I might add it to my CV.

It was reported a few days ago that the anthology would shoot at the property, but I’d already read the tea leaves for an article published last April, in which The Independent travel team all shared their destination speculations for the next instalment of the hit HBO series.

To help me pick a contender, I recalled all the luxurious properties I’d stayed in over the years as a travel journalist, and Château de la Messardière immediately sprung to mind — it had opulence, sea views, an exotic location and pools. All elements that the White Lotus location scouts seem smitten by.

open image in gallery Château de la Messardière was built in 1904 as a wedding gift from cognac merchant Gabriel Dupuy d'Angeac for his daughter Louise and her cavalry officer husband, Henry Brisson de La Messardière ( Airelles Collection )

There was just one fly in the soothsaying ointment — it wasn’t a Four Seasons hotel. So far, this upscale brand has featured heavily in all three seasons, with its properties in Maui, Hawaii (season 1), Taormina, Sicily (season 2), and Koh Samui, Thailand (season 3) becoming instant bucket-list stays.

Perhaps the team will opt for a change, I pondered. Plus, there’s Château de la Messardière’s inherent drama. The main building is a chateau — built in 1904 as a wedding gift from cognac merchant Gabriel Dupuy d'Angeac for his daughter Louise and her cavalry officer husband, Henry Brisson de La Messardière — and the property sits alone on a hill, surrounded by umbrella pine trees with superyachts anchored in glistening bays beyond. Perfect for a mesmerising opening aerial shot.

Writing last year in The Independent, I mused that the “actors would have their work cut out… because this hotel is a scene-stealer like no other — glamorous from top to bottom”.

open image in gallery Pictured here is Château de la Messardière's beautiful 25-metre lap pool ( Renée Kemps )

open image in gallery Staff set up a little in-room wigwam for Ted's young daughter ( Ted Thornhill )

No word of exaggeration. And my family stay at the property is filed away in my memory banks’ “unforgettable” section.

We enjoyed discovering how Château de la Messardière, part of the Airelles Collection, gained the “palace” rating from the French government, an honour distributed to hotels it believes enhance the nation’s global reputation.

The pools would certainly have helped. There are four, including a gorgeous shell-shaped mosaiced one in front of the turreted main building, a 25-metre lap pool, an indoor pool in the 10,700-square-foot spa complex and a fully supervised outdoor pool at the “Kids’ Club Villa”, which sits in what amounts to a children’s kingdom.

open image in gallery Ted spent much of his time at Château de la Messardière relaxing by the main pool ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery The hotel features a beautiful indoor spa pool ( Renée Kemps )

A cinema, mini-farm, trampolines, a tree house and arcade games complete this paradise for little ones, but they’re fussed over wherever they go in the property — in our sumptuous room, the staff had set up a little wigwam for our young daughter, complete with a goody bag and cuddly bee toy.

One of the flagship perks at the hotel (for all ages) is being transferred to a private beach, Jardin Tropezina, in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, but we found ourselves unwilling to move from the hotel’s dreamy environs.

Much time was spent lolling by that statement mosaiced pool, which had an enticing shallow section for the little one.

open image in gallery Château de la Messardière holds a 'palace' rating from the French government ( Airelles Collection )

open image in gallery Ted predicts that a lot of viewers will be second-screening The White Lotus season 4 with Château de la Messardière’s online booking page ( Ted Thornhill )

Occasionally, we’d wander without purpose through the elegant gardens, or retreat from the sun and ensconce ourselves on a terrace sofa amid some of France’s plumpest cushions and sip something with watermelon in it as supercar-owning guests (the car park was full of Ferraris and Lamborghinis) panned their camera-phones around.

When hunger pangs needed to be sated, we turned to the likes of poolside beef with creamy mash, washed down by Crozes-Hermitage red wine, and delectable Japanese dishes and drinks at the hotel’s excellent Matsuhisa Saint-Tropez restaurant. Here we were presented with wagyu tacos, king crab tempura and sake cocktails as we stared, transfixed, at the boats bobbing below in Pampelonne Bay.

The stay was pure bliss from beginning to end. Which leads me to one more prediction — a lot of viewers will be second-screening season 4 of Mike White’s cult series with Château de la Messardière’s online booking page.

Rooms at Airelles Saint-Tropez, Château de la Messardière cost from £996/1,150 euros/$1,340 per night.

Read more: The best hotels in Paris, handpicked by our expert