Decadent in every way, and with prices to match, this is undoubtedly one of the finest addresses in Florence. Set on the banks of the River Arno, it captures the essence of Renaissance Firenze, and is ideal for art aficionados and guests who love classic luxury.

Location

Sitting plum on the banks of the River Arno, on Piazza Ognissanti, you could not ask for a better location. You’re within easy walking distance of all Florence’s best attractions, including Ponte Vecchio bridge (15 minutes), the Uffizi Gallery (13 minutes), the duomo (10 minutes) and the buzzy bars and restaurants of the Santo Spirito neighbourhood (12 minutes).

The vibe

open image in gallery Suites at St. Regis Florence come with a butler ( Lucrezia Varrella )

The hotel was originally designed as a private palazzo in 1432 by Filippo Brunelleschi, the architect of the Duomo Santa Maria del Fiore, Florence’s famous duomo, and the Renaissance style lives on in every corner. Think gold leaf, frescoes, antiques and velvet. Despite having a rather grand exterior, there are only 80 rooms and 19 suites, so the public spaces never feel crowded; you can always find a comfortable armchair to lounge in. Guests on my visit were mostly wealthy American families or businesspeople. One such guest – a fabulously dressed American octogenarian – told me she was on a Grand Tour of sorts, visiting Milan, Venice, Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast.

Service

open image in gallery Enjoy the hotel's tea ceremony lead by a tea sommelier at Café Ginori at The St. Regis Florence ( Lucrezia Varrella )

As befits the grand setting, service is formal yet warm. Besuited porters welcome you through the rotating doors, whisking your bags off on a gold trolley before you get checked in. The hotel’s famous butler service comes with suite bookings, and this really is a game-changer – they are at your beck and call via Whatsapp for the duration of your stay and able to book restaurants throughout the city, press clothing for you, pack your luggage, deliver your morning paper along with the weather forecast and (pretty much) anything else your heart should desire. The concierge was particularly helpful too, and able to suggest bars and restaurants to suit all budgets.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Views of the River Arno from the Royal Suite at St. Regis Florence offer some of the best views in the city ( St Regis Florence )

Rooms at all levels are spacious and decorated with sumptuous furnishings – think velvet curtains, chandeliers, gilded mirrors, antique furniture and original artworks. Beds are enormous and plush, and dressed with Frette linens. Some rooms face the river and others have a street view, so if aspect is important to you, confirm before you book.

Suites are next-level luxe with prices to match, although there are lots of little extras that come with that additional spend, such as the aforementioned butler service and complimentary experiences such as a new “The Art of Frescoes in Florence”, designed by art historian and author Olimpia Isidori and launched by the hotel in collaboration with a local tour guide.

Nespresso machines are included in every room, bathrooms are marble-clad, with baths and walk-in showers in suites, fluffy towels, Sodashi, Ren, and Sachajuan bath and body collections, as well as luxury bathrobes and slippers.

Food and drink

open image in gallery The Winter Garden restaurant at The St. Regis Florence serves expertly-mixed cocktails and a refined, Tuscan tasting menu ( The St. Regis Florence )

Café Ginori sits at the front of the hotel and offers a Tea Ceremony guided by a tea sommelier and beautifully crafted pastries, cakes and sweet treats all served on pretty, Ginori tableware.

Breakfast is a decadent affair featuring a buffet of European and Tuscan meats and cheese, plus hot dishes such as eggs Florentine made to order. Breakfast is served in the balcony area overlooking the Winter Garden Restaurant.

The grand Winter Garden Restaurant, where pre-prandial drinks and dinner are served alongside the tinkle (or upbeat jazz) sounds of a pianist, is a highlight, with its 19th-century glass ceiling and Murano glass chandelier. Classic Tuscan cooking is given a modern interpretation with the chef’s refined multi-course menu, while the wine list focuses on Tuscan great estates. From the cocktails, don’t miss the hotel’s signature, the Bloody Brunello, which includes grappa made from the grapes used in one of Tuscany’s most renowned wines, Brunello di Montalcino. They also do a great non-alcoholic version. Rather fabulously, each evening is kicked off with a sommelier performing sabrage – the art of opening a bottle of fizz with a sword.

Facilities

open image in gallery Treatment rooms where you can have a massage at The St. Regis Florence ( The St. Regis Florence )

There is no spa or pool, but the hotel has an area on the ground floor with treatment rooms for massages and beauty experiences. There is also a 24-hour fitness centre. The Business Centre is a library-like area with a fax machine, PC, printers and more, which can be used at an additional cost.

Accessibility

There are four accessible rooms, plus automated ramp access from the lobby to the lifts and an accessible bathroom in the lobby.

Pet policy

One pet (maximum weight 18 kg) per room is welcome for a non-refundable fee of €100.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; Check out 12pm

Family friendly?

Yes. Children under 12 stay for free, and cots are supplied at no charge. Extra beds for over 12s cost from €100. There is a children’s menu at the Winter Garden restaurant, and the hotel offers a wide range of family activities, including horse carriage tours, pizza and gelato workshops, farm visits, boat trips on the Arno, museum visits, private excursions, and creative kids’ classes (painting, treasure hunts, etc.) – all tailored for families.

At a glance

Best thing: The views of the Tuscan hills from your window.

Perfect for: Old-school luxury at its finest.

Not right for: Party people or those on a budget.

Instagram from: The sumptuous bar with a cocktail in hand.

Address: Piazza Ognissanti, 1, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy

Phone: +39 055 27161

Website: www.marriot.com