The top historical and religious sites to visit in Italy during Jubilee year

King Charles and Queen Camilla have chosen one of the world's most romantic destinations, Italy, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The royal couple's state visit next month is rumoured to coincide with their wedding date, April 9th.

The trip also aligns with a significant milestone for Italy, the Vatican City, and Rome: the 2025 Jubilee year. This celebration, occurring every quarter of a century, is expected to draw millions of tourists, including the King and Queen. The festivities will extend until the Epiphany on January 6th, 2026.

Reflecting the growing anticipation, online travel agent Opodo reports an 81% surge in bookings from the UK to Rome compared to the same period last year.

Proof even non-religious travellers can enjoy Italy’s collection of godly attractions – ranging from scenic pilgrimage routes to hotels in converted monasteries – these are the country’s holiest highlights.

Explore the best sites in Rome

open image in gallery The Sistine Chapel

Anyone heading to Rome this year will undoubtedly explore the Vatican. The world’s smallest state is likely to draw even larger crowds than usual, making it advisable to book an organised tour. City Experiences offers a Wonder At The Vatican tour from £84pp, visiting the Vatican museums, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica. Learn about day-to-day operations as well as papal scandals.

Combine it with a two-and-a-half-hour after-hours tour of the Roman Catacombs (£81pp). Dating back 2,000 years, these ancient burial sites reveal clues about the rise of Christianity in Rome and customs concerning death.

Discover Puglia and Basilicata

open image in gallery

Given the huge crowds expected in Rome this year, Ali Butler, product manager for Italy at Explore Worldwide, recommends travelling further afield.

“Puglia offers a quieter yet equally rich alternative for those seeking Italy’s sacred heritage,” she says.

“In Bari, pilgrims can visit the Basilica of San Nicola, where the relics of Saint Nicholas rest, while Matera’s ancient rock-carved churches provide a deeply atmospheric connection to early Christian history. Alberobello’s Trullo Church, Otranto’s stunning cathedral mosaic, and Lecce’s Baroque masterpiece, the Basilica di Santa Croce, all add to the region’s spiritual significance.

“Beyond its religious sites, Puglia’s slower pace and coastal breezes make it a welcome escape from the summer crowds of Rome.”

Experience the Via Francigena

open image in gallery

Italy’s most important Camino is an ancient pilgrimage route used by devotees and soldiers for centuries. Retrace a section of the Via Francigena, visiting significant sites such as Montefiascone’s Basilica Santa Margherita, Rocca Dei Papi, once home and office to the nation’s popes, and the town of Vetralla, positioned at the crossroads of important Roman roads.

Ease aching feet in the ancient thermal baths of Bagnaccio and enjoy wines produced on the fertile volcanic slopes surrounding Lake Bolsena. End at Saint Peter’s Square in Rome.

Walk the St Francis’ Way

open image in gallery

Follow in the footsteps of Italy’s patron saint while enjoying a landscape of fresco-filled churches, secret hermitages, and chapels tucked into olive groves. Starting in Assisi, this scenic section of the St Francis’ Way crosses through Umbria, travelling through woodlands, vineyards and hill-top towns, with opportunities to sample local restaurants and culture along the way. As part of a self-guided tour, luggage can be delivered between hotels.

How: Inntravel offers a seven night trip from £1,060pp, excluding flights. Available April 2 to 31 Oct 31.

Find peace on Lake Orta

open image in gallery

Towering over an island in the centre of Lake Orta, the Basilica di San Giulio is an architectural masterpiece for many reasons. According to legends, in the 4th century, Saint Julius overcame serpents and demons to build the sacred Christian sanctuary, which features a collection of beautiful frescoes and an intricately carved pulpit made of dark serpentine stone.

A Path of Silence winds the Romanesque building, inviting visitors to embrace the healing powers of nature. Stay at nearby La Darbia, a peaceful hideaway hotel on the lake’s shores, surrounded by Mediterranean gardens and Nebbiolo vineyards.