Nestled in the olive groves and rolling countryside of Puglia in the heel of Italy’s boot, Borgo Egnazia is the setting for the 2024 G7 conference, running from June 13 -15.

As it turned to Italy to host the meeting of the heads of the world’s seven largest economies, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chose to take the leaders far away from the capital to a luxury retreat in the south of the country.

With 192 rooms and a maze of passageways and arches leading onto a village square, there’s plenty of space for leaders like UK prime minsiter Rishi Sunak and France’s Emmanuel Macron to relax in between meetings.

The family-run Puglia hotel, which was opened in 1996 by owner Marisa Melpignano, is used to accomodating A-list guests. In 2012, Hollywood flocked to the resort for the nuptials of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, which took place in the hotel chapel.

Beach villas have their own private pool and terrace ( Borgo Egnazia )

Madonna and the Beckhams have also previously laid their heads in one of the hotel’s big villas near the beach, where it’s expected the statespeople will stay.

Some of these have private gardens and swimming pools, should Justin Trudeau or Olaf Scholz have time to start their day with a quick dip before diving into official business.

A traditional village square hosts a weekly fiesta with cooking demos and live entertainment ( Borgo Egnazia )

Borgo means village in Italian and the hotel has been designed to evoke a traditional Puglian village. Whitewashed stone buildings with terracotta roofs cluster around a central piazza, creating a sense of intimacy and community.

In the village houses, the design is even more simple than in the villas. The limestone and tuffeau stone walls are left unpainted and come with little gardens full of fruit trees.

Rooms have a traditional design with local stoneware and textiles ( Borgo Egnazia )

Inside all buildings, local craftsmanship is shown off by hand-painted ceramics, intricate mosaics, and woven textiles that adorn the spaces. The overall feel is one of understated elegance and quiet luxury.

That luxury extends to the dining options as Borgo Egnazia is home to the Michelin-starred Ristorante Due Camini run by acclaimed Italian chef Domingo Schingaro, who is a Puglia local, born and bred. His menu includes the best local produce, serving it up in a five or seven course tasting menu to ensure everything is fresh and flavoursome.

Choose from five-course or seven-course tasting menus at Michelin-starred Ristorante Due Camini ( Borgo Egnazia )

Should the G7 leaders not have time for an extended dinner, there’s also a pizza restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven, and a seafood restaurant at the hotel’s exclusive beach club nestled at the back of its private beach.

Perched on a cliff overlooking the sparkling Adriatic Sea, breathtaking panoramic views surround the propery. Guests can stroll through meticulously landscaped gardens filled with olive groves and fragrant citrus trees, or soak up the sun on private terraces overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediteranean.

The undergound romanesque spa has a pool, sauna and hammam ( Borgo Egnazia )

A world-class spa, complete with hammam and saunas has a variety of pampering treatments to help the leaders get over their jetlag or de-stress at the end of the day, while four swimming pools, each with its own distinct character, offer options for relaxation or to pump out a few lengths.