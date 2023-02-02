New sleeper train will get you from London to Berlin in 16 hours

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new sleeper train will enable passengers to travel from London to Berlin in 16 hours.

The European Sleeper service from Brussels, Belgium to the German capital launches on 25 May 2023, joining other overnight routes made available by the rail company, including Hamburg to Stockholm and Brussels to Prague.

UK passengers can first catch the Eurostar from St Pancras, London on a Friday afternoon at 3pm, arriving into Brussels at 6pm. After a speedy changeover, travellers can continue their journey onboard the new night train at around 7pm, arriving into Berlin before 7am on Saturday morning.

Breakfast will also be offered onboard the 10-carriage European Sleeper train.

As reported by The Guardian, Chris Engelsman, the co-founder of the European Sleeper service, said: “We thought that would be good timing to start the weekend.”

Passengers can then leave Berlin at 11pm on Sunday, arriving in Brussels on Monday morning at 9.30am, before leaving for London at around 10am. However, it’s worth noting there are Eurostar services departing throughout the day, for passengers preferring to some time spent in Brussels before heading home.

It’s hoped the sleeper service will appeal to passengers seeking a more sustainable alternative to short-haul flights when it comes to European travel.

Once up and running in May, there’ll be services available three nights a week, and the European Sleeper aims for this to be a nightly occurrence by 2024.

Tickets are available to purchase from 20 February, with prices starting from €49 for a seat – which works out at around £43.

It will cost €79 for a couchette seat which transforms into a bed, while a sleeper compartment is to be €109, if you’d prefer some privacy. Meanwhile, children under the age of four will travel for free, and there will be a reduced fare available for those aged 11 and under.

Bikes can also be transported for an additional €24.

European Sleeper also hopes to offer a service to Prague, Czech Republic and Dresden, Germany by December 2023.