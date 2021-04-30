Is Spain ready to open its borders to British tourists?

J

okers Bar on the seafront in Magaluf lies quiet these days, but very soon its usual patrons could be gearing up to return. Like elsewhere in Spain, this resort in Mallorca is desperate for the return of British holidaymakers after the country's tourism sector was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

British tourists will be welcomed back to Spain from June as long as they have a digital vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test, Fernando Valdés, the country's secretary of state for tourism, said this week. Madrid wants to create its own version of the digital green certificate which is being proposed by the European Union, to show vaccination status or test results.

It is yet not known whether Spain will be on the UK government's “green list” for quarantine-free travel from May 17, when the ban on foreign travel is to be lifted for travellers in England. However, one factor which will be key will be the progress of Spain's vaccine roll-out, as the British government uses this as one of its major indicators when classifying countries in its traffic light system.

Spain is looking forward to welcoming back Brits (Getty Images)

Spain got off to a slow start in its vaccine programme, hampered by problems with supply to European Union countries and administrative difficulties. Nearly 25 per cent of the population have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine – well behind the UK, where well over half the population have had at least one jab.

However, Spain plans to considerably boost the vaccine roll out so that 33 million people – or 70 per cent of the population – have had one dose by the end of August. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said earlier this month that five million people would be fully vaccinated by 3 May and 25 million by 19 July.

So far, 4.4 million people have had both doses, and Spain is now giving the jab to around 200,000 people every day. With the holiday season about to start, the government is under more pressure to make sure there are no slip ups in the vaccine programme.

Rafael Bengoa, a former World Health Organisation health systems director, now co-director of the Institute for the Health and Strategy in Bilbao, believes British tourists should be cautious if they come to Spain.

It seems logical that British tourists should be allowed to come to the Balearic Islands

“Spain is now vaccinating faster but in June that will only have covered the over-60s with vaccinations. In that context vaccinated British tourists can come but should know that Spain will still need some public health measures like wearing masks,” he told The Independent. “The interior of bars and restaurants may still have limitations though the outside should still be OK and without masks. Mascarillas (masks) is a word that every tourist should learn!”

Professor Bengoa stressed that the British variant of Covid-19 is now dominant in Spain so vaccinated Britons should be covered.

Even if Spain does not get the green light from the UK government for tourists to travel next month, there is still hope that Britons may be allowed to travel to popular holiday regions with low coronavirus contagion rates. The Balearic Islands and the Valencia region – which includes the Costa Blanca – have coronavirus contagion rates of 59 and 44 per 100,000 people respectively, compared to the national rate of 229, according to Thursday's Spanish health ministry data.

“We have such a low coronavirus level in comparison with the whole of Spain that it seems logical that British tourists should be allowed to come to the Balearic Islands,” said Xavier Pascuet, tourism director for Calvia council, which includes Magaluf. “We also have the advantage that 97 per cent of our tourists arrive through the airport which means we can control them more easily than other areas.”

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 28 April 2021 Health workers wearing PPE attends to coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care centre in New Delhi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2021 The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Reuters World news in pictures 26 April 2021 Balinese people lay wreaths with names of the crew on board the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia EPA World news in pictures 25 April 2021 An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper walks around the Edicule, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ was buried, during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem AFP via Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2021 Fans of Wuhan Three Towns FC cheer for their team during the 1st round match Wuhan Three Towns FC and Beijing Institute of Technology FC during Chinese Football League One in Wuhan, China Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2021 A girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country, in Jerusalem Reuters World news in pictures 22 April 2021 People walk through the art work 'THE SPIRITS OF THE PUMPKINS DESCENDED INTO THE HEAVENS' by Yayoi Kusama, during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition of the Japanese artist at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin, Germany AP World news in pictures 21 April 2021 Hungary's Sara Peter competes in the Women's floor qualifications during European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 20 April 2021 South Korea university students gets their heads shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul Reuters World news in pictures 19 April 2021 A spectator wearing a football jersey of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends the ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match between Japan's Kei Nishikori and Argentina's Guido Pella at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 18 April 2021 People raise their fist during a demonstration near the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 April 2021 Security personnel stand guard outside a polling station during the 5th phase of West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections in Kolkata AFP via Getty World news in pictures 16 April 2021 Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in Jerusalem's Old City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 April 2021 A firefighter inspects the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq Reuters World news in pictures 14 April 2021 This picture shows the 100 days countdown till the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the illuminated Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo on April 14, 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 13 April 2021 This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source shows Buddhist monks gesturing while taking part in a demonstration with protesters against the military coup in Mandalay during the Myanmar New Year festival of Thingyan AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 April 2021 An Indian holi man during the Kumbh Mela royal bath (Sacred Hindu Pilgrimage) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India. Thousands of pilgrims are gathering and taking holy dip in Kumbh Mela that is a mass Hindu pilgrimage which occurs after every twelve years and rotates among four locations EPA World news in pictures 11 April 2021 Nasa released images of of sand dunes on Mars captured using ‘infrared reflections’ NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU) World news in pictures 10 April 2021 People watch devotees pulling a chariot in Biska Jatra Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal AP World news in pictures 9 April 2021 Maintenance workers clean the monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Moscow on April 9, 2021. - Sixty years ago Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, marking it a new chapter in the history of space exploration. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 8 April 2021 Protesters hold a banner and burning red flares during a demonstration of called by unions of healthcare and social workers in support of their sector and to demand a bonus in their pay in Paris AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 7 April 2021 Protesters laying on the street near the Election Commission office in Kolkata during a demonstration demanding the halt of the ongoing state legislative election and campaign rallies amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 April 2021 Voters stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections in Baruipur, South 24 Pargana district, India AP World news in pictures 5 April 2021 The Statue of Christ appears behind clouds from the Sao Jorge Castle in Lisbon as the Portuguese government eased coronavirus restrictions AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 4 April 2021 Christian worshippers light candles during an Easter service in Yerevan, the Armenian capital AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 April 2021 Anti-coup protesters hold improvised weapons during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military Junta continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out in continued defiance of live ammunition Getty World news in pictures 2 April 2021 A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan Reuters World news in pictures 1 April 2021 Man flashes three-finger salute next to burning tires during a protest against the military c REUTERS World news in pictures 31 March 2021 Mannequins wrapped in barrier tape stand in front of Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate as part of German artist Dennis Josef Meseg’s Corona Memorial called “It is Like it is” AFP via Getty World news in pictures 30 March 2021 A ship heads down the Suez Canal, in Ismalia, Egypt EPA World news in pictures 29 March 2021 Flocks of flamingos are pictured in a pond in Navi Mumbai AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 28 March 2021 Anti-coup protesters use slingshots and pelt stones towards approaching security forces on March 28, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's military Junta continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out in continued defiance of live ammunition. Getty World news in pictures 27 March 2021 The mother of Aung Zay Min, 20, who was shot and killed in the night by security forces, mourns over his body at his funeral in Dala township in Yangon, Myanmar Getty World news in pictures 26 March 2021 Farmers play cricket on a deserted highway road during a 12-hour strike, as part of protests against farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India Reuters World news in pictures 25 March 2021 China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing Reuters World news in pictures 24 March 2021 A man rows a boat against the setting sun at the Dal Lake after a downpour in Srinagar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 March 2021 Hindu devotees dance as colored powder is thrown at them at Ladali, or Radha temple, at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna, during Lathmar holi, in Barsana, India AP World news in pictures 22 March 2021 Campaign for Uyghurs Executive Director Rushan Abbas holds a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas who is currently imprisoned in a camp during a rally in New York AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 March 2021 Damage at a hospital after a government bombing in the rebel-held town of Atareb in northwestern Syria Reuters World news in pictures 20 March 2021 A helicopter flies close to a volcanic eruption which has begun in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland Getty Images World news in pictures 19 March 2021 U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles on steps departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland REUTERS World news in pictures 18 March 2021 A sculpture by artist Jacques Tilly with the slogan '11 years of relentless investigation of the abuse cases!' is seen in front of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, western Germany, on March 18, 2021, as a long-awaited report was published on sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany's top diocese. - The independent study on the Cologne diocese commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 March 2021 The stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is illuminated in green to mark St. Patrick's Day in Bangkok AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 March 2021 Women stand next to hijabs for sale at Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters World news in pictures 15 March 2021 An employee works on a head of a humanoid robot developed by Promobot service robotics manufacturer at the company's branch in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia REUTERS World news in pictures 14 March 2021 EPA World news in pictures 13 March 2021 An injured demonstrator is carried during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar EPA World news in pictures 12 March 2021 People look at polar bears inside an enclosure at a newly-opened hotel, which allows guests views of the animals - listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - from rooms on the premises in Harbin, northeastern China's Heilongjiang province AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 March 2021 A Sadhu, Hindu holy person, prepares himself by smearing ashes on his body during the Maha Shivaratri festival at the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal EPA World news in pictures 10 March 2021 People taking cover behind vehicles watch as soldiers and riot policemen walk on the street in Mandalay, Myanmar AP

The Canary Islands, another favourite destination for British holidaymakers, has a contagion rate of 106, well below the national average. Yaiza Castilla, the Canary Islands tourism minister, has asked the British government to treat the Canaries as a “special case”, separate from the rest of Spain.

“The Canary Islands has been characterised by their control of the pandemic with results much lower than in infections which are much lower in other European territories,” she told The Independent.

Spain's six-month state of emergency, which has allowed regional governments to introduce restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, is due to come to an end on 9 May. Authorities in the Basque Country in northern Spain have asked the central government to prolong the state of emergency while Catalonia introduces a new law to keep curfews and restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The Canary Islands want to be considered a special case (Alamy Live News.)

Police will patrol the beaches to check holidaymakers are wearing masks if they are walking along or meeting with people who are not within their own social group, Spanish government sources have confirmed. However, sunbathers and swimmers will not have to wear face masks.

Opening up for British tourists may require bilateral negotiations between London and Madrid over the Covid digital status. But one thing is clear: Spain is eager to welcome Brits back this summer.

“Spain will be ready to open up to tourism with the UK in June through a process of mutual recognition using the digital certificate which the EU is developing,” said a Spanish tourism ministry spokeswoman.