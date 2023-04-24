Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Being the oldest of the Canary Islands – it sprung up from the seabed some 22 million years ago – Fuerteventura moves at a relaxed pace. Its volcanic mountains undulate rather than peak and its yellow-ochre landscape cascades into the sea around expanses of creamy-coloured sand.

That’s not to say there’s not plenty of action-packed activities, rather, everything here exudes a laid-back vibe. The island is more or less a desert and receives limited rainfall and plentiful sunshine, meaning you’re pretty much guaranteed beautiful beach weather at any time of the year.

Most of the hotels are in three coastal regions: Corralejo to the north, Caleta de Fuste in the east, and Jandía in the south, but if you head inland, there are lots of beautiful rural hotels and guesthouses for alternative stays. The entire island is a protected biosphere reserve and bird watching is popular inland, while people flock to the coast for surfing and watersports.

Whether you’re looking for high-octane adventure or relaxing supine stupor, with the family or going adults-only, our expert has rounded up the best places to stay in Fuerteventura.

The best hotels in Fuerteventura are:

Neighbourhood: Caleta de Fuste

The rooms and suites boast touches of classic Canarian design (Booking.com)

This five-star, pink-hued palace of a hotel is fringed by a beach and sits on the island’s east coast – ideal for speedy journeys from the airport, to make the most of your time in the sunshine. The 266 rooms and suites are elegant with touches of classic Canarian design, with deep-coloured pine wood and terracotta tiles. Naturally, there’s a soothing spa – all 1,000 square metres of it – for TLC, which includes treatments such as the O2 body perfection that aims to moisturise, nourish and tone. Guests can access the nearby Fuerteventura Gold Club and there’s also a fitness centre on site for active types.

The hotel’s four restaurants are a delightful dining mix of Spanish and Asian. See if you can snag a table outside on the terrace at El Faro for dinner as the sun goes down. Head inland from the hotel to the pretty town of Antigua for whitewashed churches, windmills and the Majorero Cheese museum, which showcases the island’s famous hard cheese.

Best spa hotel: Secrets Bahía Real Resort & Spa

Neighbourhood: Corralejo

It’s worth paying extra for rooms with a view of the glistening Atlantic (Secrets Bahía Real Resort & Spa)

Relaxation starts at the Bahía Real as soon as you check into any of the 242 rooms and suites, as you’ll be greeted with a spacious balcony or terrace. Ocean-view rooms might come at a slight premium, but are worth it for the uninterrupted views of the glistening and wild Atlantic. Head down to the spa with its hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room, sensation showers and hammam, as well as a full-service salon and a range of treatments using Natura Bissé products. We love the outdoor hot tub for that touch of soothing warmth in the great outdoors. There are multiple bars and restaurants to sate gourmet cravings, but sundowners are best served at Rendezvous.

Best family-friendly hotel: Pierre et Vacances Village Club Fuerteventura OrigoMare

Neighbourhood: Lajares

The resort offers a jam-packed schedule for youngsters (Booking.com)

Fuerteventura is a great choice for holidays with children of any age. Nowhere on the island is more than an hour from the airport, meaning no long transfers. Up near the north tip of the island is the Village Club Fuerteventura, a resort made up of villas, suites and studios in five “neighbourhoods”, giving a laid-back community feel.

Children, teens and adults will want to cool off at the hotel’s impressive Crater Park, a 5,000 square-metre water park that has its own beach, wave machine, swimming pool with climbing wall, adventure slides and a heated pool for children. The resort’s children’s club offers a jam-packed schedule for four- to 11-year-olds, including sports, games, workshops, dancing and singing. There’s also a games room and minigolf as well as tennis and padel courts. If you’re more into the beach than the pool, a daily shuttle bus runs from the hotel to El Cotillo and Corralejo beaches.

Best budget hotel: Hotel Rural Mahoh

Neighbourhood: Villaverde

The beautifully refurbished farmhouse contains an indoor pool (Hotel Rural Mahoh)

While most people visiting Fuerteventura head straight for the vast swathes of sand that line the coast (and who can blame them?), they often miss out on the island’s beautiful interior, where this hotel is located.

With just nine rooms, Hotel Rural Mahoh might be compact but it’s full of character. This beautifully refurbished farmhouse has an indoor pool and is attached to a standout restaurant serving classic Canarian dishes such as baifo (goat) and cherne (white fish, a bit like cod), along with a selection of Canary Island wines. Speaking of wine, head to nearby Bodega Conatvs – the only commercial vineyard on the island – for a tasting. As the centre of the island has hardly been developed, it doesn’t suffer from light pollution, meaning stargazing around the hotel is spectacular – and free of charge.

Price: Doubles from £71

Book now

Best adults-only hotel: Hotel Boutique La Marquesina

Neighbourhood: Corralejo

Head to the terrace for a swimming pool, loungers and cafe bar (Booking.com)

This beach-chic, boutique hotel has one of the best locations on the island, in the heart of ever-popular Corralejo. Each of the 18 rooms are clean, cool and in-keeping with the sea views afforded from the balconies – you can see over to Isla de Lobos and to neighbouring Lanzarote. Up on the roof is a sublime terrace with swimming pool, loungers and cafe bar, perfect for soaking up the sun and more splendid views. From the hotel, you can stroll to plentiful seaside restaurants, beach bars and cafes, as well as the Corralejo nightlife. Fancy a day out? Jump on the boat to Lanzarote or head south to the famous undulating Corralejo sand dunes.

Best boutique hotel: Avanti Lifestyle Hotel

Neighbourhood: Corralejo

Cool white and blue decor makes for a stylish boutique break (Avanti Lifestyle Hotel)

The Avanti Lifestyle Hotel is somewhat of a Fuerteventura legend. It originally opened in 1969, long before the island became the tourist paradise it is now, and was named simply “Hostal Corralejo”, as it was the only hotel in these parts. In the years that have followed, it has transformed into a stylish boutique hotel with an incredibly enviable location. The 14 bedrooms are decorated in cool white and blue with classic blue candy-stripe details.

Due to its bijou stature, there is no spa (except a hot-tub on the roof and in-room massages on request) but with the sea and sheltered beach on your doorstep, you won’t miss out. The restaurant Rompeolas (meaning breakwater) is unashamedly Spanish, serving classic dishes using the freshest ingredients from the islands and mainland. Snag a seat on the terrace for those blissful holiday vibes.

Best for foodies: Barceló Fuerteventura Royal Level

Neighbourhood: Caleta de Fuste, Antigua

Guests can dine at the exclusive buffet restaurant and pool bar or venture further afield (Barceló Fuerteventura Royal Level)

Completely refurbished in 2022, the Royal Level is part of the four-hotel Barceló Fuerteventura Beach Resort. It has 48 suites that come with separate lounge areas, the all-important tea- and coffee-making facilities (something you don’t often find in Spanish hotel rooms), and a contemporary beach style.

Thanks to being part of a wider resort, there is plenty of choice for things to do and places to eat. The Royal Level has its own exclusive buffet restaurant and pool bar, but guests can also dine at more than six restaurants and bars, including Spanish, Mexican, Italian and Japanese cuisine. Gourmets should head down the coast to visit the famous Salinas del Carmen sea salt museum, and Verde Aurora Bio Farm, where you can taste olive oil and other products grown and produced locally.

Best beach hotel: Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace

Neighbourhood: Jandia, Las Gaviotas

Make the most of the beachfront location with diving, watersports or a stroll along the water’s edge (Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace)

When you look out along the beautiful expanse of light-coloured sand of Jandía beach, it’s not difficult to understand why Fuerteventura is often said to have the best beaches in the Canary Islands. This five-star hotel is situated right on the beachfront and exudes riviera chic with beach club vibes and facilities. Along with an extensive spa, the hotel can arrange golf at nearby clubs, diving and watersports but, then again, you might just want to stroll along the water’s edge – there’s direct beach access from the hotel after all. Once you’ve washed the sand from your feet, head for a drink at Fin De Siglo Bar for live music and creative mixology.

