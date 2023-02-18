Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In Seville, days are (nearly) always sunny, tapas is cheap and delicious, and the beer is ice cold. When it comes to travel in Spain, this city is bursting with fabulous places to lay your head. Whether your taste tends towards an 18th century palace, an ultra-modern skyscraper or a 1920s villa, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

The ideal spot for enjoying a city break, the Andalusian capital is best known for its art, culture and architecture. Visitors can expect to be awed by historic monuments, and in fact three buildings are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Traditional dishes encompass everything from seafood to pastries, with the local cuisine a key part of any trip.

Whatever your interests, the accommodation is varied. There are plenty of perfect tourist picks, from boutique and budget hotels to Moorish and modern holiday spots. Read on for our comprehensive list of the best hotels to stay at in Seville.

The best hotels in Seville for 2023 are:

Best for rustic chic: Hospes Las Casas del Rey de Baeza

Neighbourhood: Santa Catalina

Sip a sherry or two in the candle-lit patio area of Hospes Las Casas del Rey de Baeza (Hospes Las Casas del Rey de Baeza)

Built around three gorgeous cobbled courtyards, this pretty-as-a-picture pad is about 10 minutes’ walk from Las Setas, a wooden structure in Seville’s old quarter. Room features include turquoise windows, iron beds and esparto grass blinds; of the 41 rooms, street-facing ones are lighter but noisier. Chill out in the cosy sitting rooms with hip design magazines and board games, take a dip in the rooftop pool or, best of all, sip a glass of bone-dry Papirusa sherry and nibble orange and cod croquettes in the candlelit patio.

Best for bird’s eye views: Torre Sevilla

Neighbourhood: La Cartuja

Enjoy incredible views of the city at Torre Sevilla (Torre Sevilla)

This controversial 180m tower, by Argentinian architect Cesar Pelli, is Andalucia’s tallest building. Located across the River Guadalquivir from the city centre, the hotel occupies the top 19 floors, and while the 257 rooms are comfortable, they’re also a trifle bland. No matter – you’re here for the stunning panoramic vistas. The buffet breakfast spread is as broad and impressive as the view, and in spring and summer don’t miss the 37th floor 360-degree Atalaya bar (open roughly April to October; the 34thfloor bar is the winter option), where gingery Japanese martinis are firepowered.

Neighbourhood: Macarena-Calle Feria

Chic interiors characterise the Conde de Torrejon (Conde de Torrejon)

In Seville’s crowd of converted palaces, this sleek new hotel near Calle Feria stands out for its cool ambience and contemporary art exhibitions. The light-filled lobby is an installation in itself: a geometric ceiling screen casts intriguing shadows and patterns onto Tom Dixon-designed reflective tables. Sexy turquoise velvet sofas add glamour to the 60 rooms, as do mirrored wardrobes and chevron-tiled bathrooms. Cool off in the small rooftop pool, and sample nuevo-andaluz cuisine at Lalola restaurant – Iberian pork with roasted peppers and calamari with basil mayonnaise hit the mark.

Best for musicians: Hotel Amadeus

Neighbourhood: Santa Cruz

Enjoy a tinkle on the ivories at the Amadeus (Amadeus)

Not many hotels provide instruments for guests to play, but this music-themed hotel in the old Jewish quarter has three pianos, including one in a soundproofed bedroom. Spot the Picasso-esque electric violin and the 16th-century English harp in the elegant sitting rooms, as well as the owner’s family photos, then head up to the rooftop bar for cake, cocktails and a hot tub with views of the Giralda, Seville’s bell tower. There’s no rush to get up in the morning, as breakfast is served until 2pm.

Best for gardeners: Legado del Alcazar

Neighbourhood: Cathedral

The Legado del Alcazar offers an incredible perspective of the neighbouring Alcazar (Legado del Alcazar)

The green-fingered will adore this boutique hotel’s privileged view of the Alcazar palace gardens. Half of the 18 rooms benefit from the neighbouring birdsong-filled royal enclave, and its resident peacocks used to roost here. Private bougainvillea-filled terraces for the top-floor rooms, plus the suite with its long balcony stroked by tendrils of royal flora are the prime choices (the hotel’s own plants are grown from Alcazar garden seeds). Another plus is the quiet yet central location, which is just steps away from the palace and cathedral.

Best for Arabian nights: Alcoba del Rey

Neighbourhood: Macarena north

The Almanzor room in the Alcoba del Rey (Alcoba del Rey)

Horseshoe arches, and bed covers in rich shades of ruby and gold and stucco with Arabic carving in 15 Marrakech-vibe rooms transport you back to Seville’s Moorish era at this boutique hotel by the Macarena arch. On the romantic roof terrace, shaded daybeds sit next to olive trees, and pots of fragrant fresh mint (for tea) surround the jacuzzi for two. The tiled tapas bar is famed for its stews and regularly hosts Andalucian politicians – the Junta (regional parliament) is opposite.

Best for bar-hoppers: The Corner House

Neighbourhood: Alameda

Start your evening the right way with a drink on the Corner House's roof terrace (Corner House)

Encapsulating low-key urban hip with touches of ethnic style – upcycled furniture, Indian headboards and batik lamps – this 12-room guest house takes the prize for best nightlife location. It’s right on the main drag of the Alameda, home to countless boho bars and clubs. The leafy rooftop bar’s a winner, with its custom wooden tables and mean mojitos popular with local beardy trendsters, while downstairs El Disparate restaurant whips up superb salads.

Best for wannabe royalty: Alfonso XIII

Neighbourhood: Puerta Jerez

The grand deluxe room at Alfonso XIII (Alfonso XIII)

This historic hotel, built by the eponymous king nearly a century ago, still has its original azulejos (ceramic tiles), patterned marble floors and wood-panelled lifts. The 148 Andalucian, Castillian and Arabic rooms have been updated with opulent Louis Vuitton-ish coloured wardrobes and huge plasma TVs. Dress up for the decorous art deco American bar, where the mimosas taste of orange blossom; dress down for the inviting full-size outdoor pool.

Best for eco-warriors: La Parada del Marques

Neighbourhood: Plaza de Armas

Offset your carbon at the environmentally friendly La Parada del Marques (La Parada del Marques)

This friendly, unassuming 20 room hotel, which is close to the centre but also within easy reach of the river and Triana, offers unbeatable value and has impressive green credentials. Upcycled doors double up as bedheads, keys which can only activate electricity while you’re in the room, excellent insulation (for noise, heat and cold), and solar-powered hot water all come as standard. With high ceilings and white or pale brick walls, rooms are pleasantly light; the Torreon suite’s roomy corner terrace will charm.

