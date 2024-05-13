Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Following Nemo’s big win in Malmo, Sweden with the song The Code, Switzerland will host Eurovision for the third time in 2025.

The last time the Swiss hosted the contest was 35 years ago in Lausanne in1989. Before that, the 1956 instalment of the competition visited Lugano in Switzerland’s Ticino region.

As the host country, Switzerland will join the Big Five – the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy – to automatically qualify for next year’s live final.

Though the event often set up in the capital, there’s a huge tourism draw to wherever lands the title of host city.

Switzerland’s national broadcaster (SSR SRG) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) are currently shortlisting the Swiss locations to set the stage.

Here are the potential host cities already bidding to be backdrop to the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Where could Eurovision 2025 be held?

Geneva

Geneva’s Palexpo convention centre could play host to Eurovision 2025 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

According to local media Switzerland’s second city, Geneva, has already submitted a proposal to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation with preliminary plans to host Eurovision 2025.

The Palexpo convention centre, with a capacity for nearly 15,000 spectators, is pegged to accommodate the contest if Geneva were selected as the host city.

As the gateway to the Alps, glitzy Geneva is a city break favourite among the the skiing crowds, as well as those looking for top-notch watch ateliers, chocolate to satisfy a sweet tooth and lakeside vineyards.

Basel

Basel is Switzerland’s third-largest city ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Conradin Cramer, president of the canton of Basel-Stadt, posted to Twitter/X: “Congratulations to Nemo on his great victory at #ESC2024 in Malmö! Switzerland will now host #ESC2025. #Basel is an excellent venue. And we are ready: with our infrastructure, accessibility and hospitality. #ESC2025Basel.”

The third biggest Swiss city is a tangle of pastel townhouses on the Rhine, edgy art fairs and al fresco watering holes come summer.

Spaces that could host the international performance include the St Jakobshalle concert hall and St Jakob-Park FC Basel sports stadium.

St Gallen

St Gallen sits between Lake Constance and the Swiss Alps ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The newly opened St Galler Kantonalbank Hall in St Gallen has been proposed as a potential venue with the space to host 12,000 Eurovision fans.

Christine Bolt, head of the Olma Messen AG in eastern Switzerland expressed her support for St Gallen to take centre stage next year.

Bolt said: “Thanks to the new hall, we are playing in the first league.

“It is part of our core mission to carry out events in the interests of Eastern Switzerland. Together with our partners in the next phase, we will check whether we officially apply or not.”

If the contest was to set up in St Gallen, the charming north eastern city features a renowned business university and the baroque facades and library of the Unesco-listed Abbey of Saint Gall.

How is the Eurovision host city decided?

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and the EBU will select a shortlisted city based on their proposals and require that they meet the hosting criteria for the contest. A group of organisers are currently working in Bern to plan the details of the eccentric music competition.

A Eurovision destination must have:

A venue with a capacity for at least 10,000 people

A press centre for journalists

Reach to an international airport

Enough hotel accommodation to host delegates and their teams

Switzerland’s chosen host city is expected to be officially announced in September after the Host City Bid process and ahead of ticket sales.

Read more: Basel city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Switzerland’s underrated third city