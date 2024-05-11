On the boat, I stared out to sea thinking about maps and getting lost, about imaginary islands and the places where geography and mythology collide. I was on my way to a mystical archipelago of islands just off Sicily, supposedly the real-life inspiration for the fantastical islands of The Odyssey.

I hadn’t planned to be chasing Odysseus around his island sea kingdoms and searching for mythical lands but my heart had been broken in various ways and I was sorely in need of grey-eyed, gold-shod Athena, Aeolus who rules the winds and all of the trickster gods, to be spun into their drama. To become enchanted.

Like Odysseus, my journey stretched out far longer than I expected. And just like him, I met an eccentric cast list of characters on the way: a sex therapist, Naked Andrew, a 70-year-old enthusiastic nudist, and a Menorcan ornithologist.