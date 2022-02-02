<p>Uefa’s local trademark lawyers had written to Pizza Wolke, a restaurant and supplier in Giessen, Germany about the name of their new pizza </p>

Uefa’s local trademark lawyers had written to Pizza Wolke, a restaurant and supplier in Giessen, Germany about the name of their new pizza

(REUTERS)

Uefa backs down from trademark dispute over ‘Champignons League’ pizza

The football governing body had written to Pizza Wolke about the name of their new dish

Joe Middleton
Wednesday 02 February 2022 00:39
Comments

Uefa has said it can “happily live alongside” a German company’s “Champignons League“ pizza after a trademark dispute.

The football governing body, which runs the Champions League, said its local trademark lawyers had written to Pizza Wolke, a restaurant and supplier in Giessen, Germany about the name of their new cheesy offering.

In an Instagram post earlier in January, Pizza Wolke appeared unbowed by the prospect of a battle with Uefa.

Its caption, translated using an online search engine, read: “Long live the pizza CHAMPI(G)NONS LEAGUE! I am honoured! As a child of football!

“It just goes to show my gang and I that we’re absolutely on the right track!

Recommended

“My gang and I have started a journey and we won’t stop until we’re in all the chests and eventually baked in all the ovens! A man! A pizza!”

However in a statement issued today, Uefa said that some people were “making a meal of this story” and they can “happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza”.

The statement said: “Uefa obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an over-zealous local trade mark agent acting too hastily.

“The Uefa Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”

Social media users were quick to come to Pizza Wolke’s defence, with one replying “Free Pizza Champignon!” while another wrote “we are the champignons, my friend”.

The pizza in question is covered in mushrooms, or champignons in German.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in