Experience endless summers at Cullinan Belek

With a private beach, swim-up accommodation, and butler service, this resort is all about the wow factor

Are you stuck in a holiday rut? If you want to change up your routine with a truly special trip, the new Cullinan Belek resort in the heart of the Mediterranean is a fabulous place to start. It’s luxury, but not as you know it—think personal, natural, and stylish.

A Seamless Blend of Design and Nature

Cullinan Belek combines modern design with back-to-nature vibes. As you step into the grand lobby, natural light, marble, and brass welcome you, setting a clean and tranquil tone for your stay.

A range of accommodation promises something for every traveller, from Lagoon Rooms with stunning Mediterranean views to the unique luxury of Swim-Up Rooms. Take just a few steps from your extra-wide bed, and you’ll be poolside.

A perfect balance of contemporary sophistication and eco-conscious design, this Mediterranean paradise invites families, couples, and solo adventurers to indulge in an experience unlike any other.

With a broad selection of Swim-Up options, it’s a game-changer for couples looking for complete privacy, parents using nap time to its full potential, or a post-dinner dip for the night owls.

Every room is designed for comfort and style, with mosaic flooring and glass partitions adding to the spa vibes. Whether you’re waking up to a lush garden view or gazing out at sparkling waters, this resort is a peaceful haven for those looking to immerse themselves in nature-centric luxury.

Cullinan Belek Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides. Whether you seek a cosy escape or a spacious retreat, Cullinan Belek’s diverse accommodation options cater to every preference. (Cullinan Belek)

The spa’s facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, steam rooms, saunas, and private treatment rooms. A state-of-the-art fitness centre and serene relaxation areas overlooking the Mediterranean add to the experience, making C’Espace Spa a true sanctuary for the mind and body. (Cullinan Belek)

Swim-Up Rooms, complete with private heated pools, deliver year-round relaxation and a touch of exclusivity. (Cullinan Belek)

Cullinan Belek’s private sandy beach stretches 800 metres along the Mediterranean coast, providing a serene escape for sunseekers and water enthusiasts alike. (Cullinan Belek) Image 1 of 4

A Culinary Adventure for the Senses

At this resort, your biggest daily decision will be where to dine — but don’t worry, every choice is a brilliant one. Each restaurant and bar is a destination of its own, offering both a feast for the senses and a commitment to freshness and sustainability.

Marvel at the mastery on display at the Pascarella Italian Restaurant, where pasta is handcrafted, and pizzas emerge wood fired. Or step into the vibrant heart of Turkey at Hasir Turkish Restaurant and enjoy the heritage of Anatolian cuisine reimagined with modern zest.

Got a sushi craving? Nori Asian is here to help with special sushi nights and teppanyaki theatrics. For those with a penchant for the grill, the expertly aged and seasoned premium cuts at the Beef Grill Club are a carnivore’s dream.

Other options include the beach snack bar, a fresh seafood spot, a daily buffet of international cuisine, and even an Irish pub. There’s something for everyone here, and you’re never at risk of picking from the same menu twice.

Whatever your kind of holiday — days in the spa, lounging by the pool, getting out for a golfing trip, or hitting the bars after dark — Cullinan Belek has you covered.

The sprawling C’Espace Spa, with its 8,000 square metres of blissful natural materials and calming hues, offers a place to surrender to the hands of expert masseuses, unwind in thermal pools, or rejuvenate with bespoke facials inspired by wellness rituals from all over the world.

An 800-metre beach sets Cullinan Belek apart from other hotels in the area, with an exclusive sandy stretch that boasts a Blue Flag. Forget the Maldives — pick a cabana on the white sand shores or in an over-water spot on one of the two piers and enjoy the incredible service.

And for those whose holidays aren’t complete without a golfing session, the Cullinan Links Golf Club offers a game set against the stunning vistas of the Taurus Mountains and the Mediterranean, so every swing is as visually breathtaking as it is relaxing.

Cullinan Belek is more than a resort; it is a destination that inspires and delights. Whether you are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a mix of both, this luxurious retreat caters to every need.

If you’re looking for family entertainment, the Aquapark and an array of kid-friendly pools can help. The Upupa Kids Club, offering a range of activities and events designed for all age groups, can also give the whole family a holiday to remember.

With a host of amenities designed to wow at every turn, from luxurious swim-up rooms to a golf course that’s as scenic as it is challenging, Cullinan Belek exemplifies an unparalleled holiday experience. Indulge in a fantastic choice of food, beautiful beaches and pools, and a unique selection of accommodation, all basking in Turkish luxury. Whether it’s a family adventure, a romantic retreat, or a solo escape for self-pampering, Cullinan Belek will fulfil your most lavish holiday dreams.

