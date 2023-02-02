Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you think you’ve left it late to book a February half-term holiday, you don’t need to worry. There are still some bargains to be had, whether you want a beach break, a ski holiday or a far-flung adventure.

Portugal

With temperatures in the high teens, sunny days, sea views and a heated pool to play in, it’s tempting to while away a week in the Algarve in the two-bedroom Rafael II villa offered by James Villas. You’ll be just west of Albufeira and close to Caminho da Baleeira nature reserve for lots of lovely seaside walks. Seven nights’ rental from 11 February for two adults and two children is £849, down from £1,241. The nearest airport is Faro.

Jamaica

Jamaica voted British travellers’ top Caribbean destination (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jamaica was recently voted British travellers’ top destination in the Caribbean, so now’s the time to discover the island’s appeal for yourself. Tui is offering a week’s all-inclusive stay from 12-19 February at the Riu Negril, where there are three pools and a white sandy beach right in front of the resort. Prices start at £1,537pp for two adults and one child, including a £102pp discount.

Cuba

If you’re travelling with teenagers aged 15 and above, whisk them away on this eight-day group adventure with Intrepid Travel. You’ll start in Havana before exploring Trinidad, swimming in the Bay of Pigs and going on the Che Guevara trail in Santa Clara. Departing 11 February, the holiday costs from £776pp, down from £970pp, and includes seven nights’ accommodation, all transfers and activities. Flights to Havana are extra.

Cyprus

Holidays are available in Paphos, Cyprus (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Get a taste of spring-like weather with a week in Cyprus, where Olympic Holidays is offering a discount off a seven-night holiday at the family-friendly four-star Constantiou Bros Athena Beach Hotel in Paphos. When you’re not exploring the archaeological park at Paphos, you’re relaxing in the pools or spa. Seven nights’ B&B costs from £669pp, down from £749pp, based on two adults and one child, including flights and departing 12 February.

Iceland

Take in Reykjavik on an Iceland tour (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Take the family on an unforgettable road trip to Iceland, especially at this time of year when you have a greater chance of seeing the Northern Lights. Family specialists Stubborn Mule Travel can tailor make your seven-night trip, where you’ll be visiting Reykjavik and driving through the volcanic landscapes and gorges of the Golden Circle. Take in the snowy scenery as you soak in geothermal baths, or join a sea cruise and look out for whales. Prices start at £4,800 for two adults and two children aged 12 and under, and include flights, transport, activities, breakfast and a few additional meals.

Northern European cruise

Sail from Southampton for a week cruising along the northern European coast aboard P&O Cruises’ Iona, stopping at Bruges, Rotterdam and Hamburg along the way. There’s more than enough entertainment on board to keep everyone busy, from children’s clubs and live shows to hot tubs and spa sessions. Seascanner has a balcony stateroom for £570, down from £599pp, or upgrade to an outside stateroom for £741pp, down from £779pp. The price includes all meals (except speciality dining), entertainment, children’s club, onboard gym and gratuities. The next sailing is 11 February.

Lanzarote

Lanzarote stays toasty into winter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If a dash of Canarian sunshine is what’s needed, then base yourself at the four-star Santos Papagayo and all the lovely beaches that surround it. The hotel has several pools to go with its sports facilities, children’s club and spa. A week’s B&B with Travel Republic departing 11 February costs from £756pp, based on two adults and two children sharing, including flights from Manchester.

France

Despite threatened strikes by ski lift operators in some French resorts, only minimal disruption is expected during February. Travelski has a week’s self-catering in a studio apartment at Résidence Le Borat IV in Tignes’s Val Claret for two adults and two children under 12. The starting price of £1,257pp includes rail travel from London, transfers, welcome breakfast and a seven-day lift pass, departing the evening of 10 February. If you want a fully catered chalet holiday in Tignes, Ski Vertigo has availability at Chalet La Perle from £1,749pp, saving £260pp, including flights, transfers and meals.

Bulgaria

Borovets, Bulgaria ((StockShot/Alamy/PA))

Budget-friendly Bulgaria still has availability in Borovets, the country’s second-largest ski resort. Iglu Ski has a week’s half board at the four-star Hotel Samokov, which is right in the village centre and close to the gondola. Departing 11 February, the holiday costs from £812pp, including flights from Birmingham, transfers and half-board accommodation.

Montenegro

For a winter holiday with a difference, head to Montenegro’s biggest ski resort, Kolašin, for a week of skiing, snowshoeing, sledging and night-time hikes, plus a day’s skiing in Durmitor National Park. Undiscovered Balkans has a week’s multi-active holiday based in the Bijeli Potok Ethno Village near Kolašin for £845pp, saving £50pp, including accommodation, most meals, five days of winter-sports activities, ski passes and equipment, for 11 and 18 February departures. Flights to Podgorica (served by Ryanair) and transfers are extra.