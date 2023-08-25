Study reveals scale of flight delays and impact on travellers

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It takes a flight delay of just 64 minutes for holidaymakers to see red, research has revealed.

A poll of 1,330 adults who have travelled abroad in the last year found 71 per cent have had a flight either delayed or cancelled.

Nearly six in 10 (58 per cent) of these have struggled to find out why their plans have been thrown into turmoil, while 16 per cent head straight to social media to bemoan the airlines.

As a result of these hold-ups, 27 per cent have missed a connecting flight, while 13 per cent have been left out of pocket organising emergency accommodation.

However, 61 per cent don’t always feel flight delays or cancellations are explained properly to passengers.

And 45 per cent have also been frustrated because they haven’t been informed about how the issues will be resolved.

But 84 per cent would be more understanding when it comes to delays or cancellations if the airlines were transparent about the issues they are encountering.

A spokesperson for IBS Software, the travel technology specialist which commissioned the study, said: "Nobody likes hold-ups, and this is especially true when travelling abroad – whether that’s for a holiday or a work trip.

“It is understandable travellers get frustrated when they feel like their plans, which many have been looking forward to for a considerable amount of time, might be in jeopardy.

“But what this research shows is a significant number would actually be content with the delay if they were just kept in the loop more effectively.

“Weather, secondary delays and issues are a daily challenge, but the industry can help regain confidence with passengers by using better technology to resolve these delays in minutes not hours and communicating with passengers.”

The study also found that at the early organising stages of a trip, 45 per cent already worry they will incur problems with their departure time when at the airport.

And 45 per cent expect their journey won’t run seamlessly following many of the issues the travel industry has faced over the last 12 months.

More than half of travellers (53 per cent) understand weather conditions are the most common causes for troubles before take-off and 30 per cent put it down to staff shortages.

The knock-on impact of long waits has now caused holidaymakers to reconsider the airlines they will fly with next summer.

While 18 per cent are now more likely to opt for a staycation in the UK because of this travel uncertainty.

The poll, conducted via OnePoll.com, also found 64 per cent who have experienced delays or cancellations have not received any compensation for the problems they incurred.

But of those who have, 53 per cent said it didn’t make up for missing out on the precious holiday time lost.

The IBS Software spokesperson added: “This research really highlights the importance the travel industry needs to put on reducing the impact of delays and cancellations, especially the need to communicate clearly with passengers.

“This will have longer term ramifications with many considering alternative airlines and travel plans all-together.

“Airlines need to rebuild trust with their passengers and it’s clear better communication can go a long way to repairing this.

"Achieving this means managing flight disruption by giving airlines the insight they need to keep passengers informed - too often the legacy IT systems many airlines use exacerbate delays.”