A Philadelphia woman is facing federal charges for an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight in which she exposed herself and threatened to kill passengers.

Dulce Huertas, 60, was caught on video during the November flight pulling down her pants in the airplane aisle.

According to a federal complaint obtained by the Daily Beast , Huertas had been served two alcoholic drinks during the flight from Orlando, Florida to Philadelphia. Shortly before landing, Huertas tried to get out of her seat, saying she had to urinate. A flight attendant told her to remain seated, upon which Huertas began “yelling and cursing” at her.

After the plane had landed, but before passengers were allowed to exit the aircraft, Huertas began cursing at passengers, prompting flight attendants to call security.

Once the plane arrived at the gate, Huertas “resumed her aggressive behavior and pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane” according to the complaint.

She again tried to go to the bathroom but was told she could not as flight attendants “were disarming the main cabin door.”

“Huertas then stated, ‘Sorry, everybody,’ and pulled her pants and underwear down as she squatted as if to urinate in the aisle,” the complaint states.

She did not actually urinate, according to the complaint, but “displayed her anus and genitalia” before pulling her pants back up.

“Notably, there were children nearby,” the complaint states.

Huertas did not stop behaving aggressively afterwards, allegedly continuing to “yell, curse, and threaten to kill multiple passengers.”

She then again went to the front of the plane, saying to a flight attendant, “Let me pass, let me pass” and using “her belly to bump” her.

“At this time, [the flight attendant] was concerned that Huertas would open one of the external doors and activate an emergency slide,” the complaint states.

Huertas has been charged with simple assault, indecent exposure, and interference with flight crew members. It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.