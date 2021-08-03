Gibraltar named best value green list destination – here’s why it makes the perfect summer escape

Booking a holiday in 2021 requires a lot more effort than in previous years. Even if you stick to green list countries, you’ll still likely have to pay for two or more Covid tests when returning to the UK, and since those destinations are in high demand with holidaymakers, you could be looking at higher prices for flights and accommodation.

So, where can you get the best vacation deals? New research from travel agent Butter reveals that Gibraltar is now the most affordable green list destination, with a seven-night getaway costing an average of £589.

Not only does it offer great value for money, there are lots of other reasons why you should book a summer escape in Gibraltar…

The famous macaques

(Alamy/PA)

Gibraltar is home to Europe’s only wild monkey population. Around 230 Barbary macaques live on the 426-metre high plateau at the top of the Rock of Gibraltar, and legend has it that when they die out, the British will lose sovereignty over the territory (Great Britain has ruled since 1704).

The macaques are generally very friendly, but be careful, as the cheeky monkeys have been known to swipe unsuspecting visitors’ valuables.

Fantastic weather

Because it’s situated so far south – around 14km from Africa – Gibraltar benefits from excellent weather, without being unbearably hot. During summer, temperatures peak at around 28 degrees, with very little rain.

City exploring

As well as six beautiful beaches where you can relax and soak up the sun, Gibraltar has got plenty to keep culture vultures and history buffs occupied.

Highlights include the elaborately decorated rooms and gardens of The Convent (which is said to be haunted by the ghost of a nun); The Moorish Castle, a medieval marvel offering panoramic views from the Rock; and the labyrinthine Great Siege Tunnels, which date back to 1779.

Cracking cuisine

With the country perched on the Alboran sea, it’s no surprise that seafood plays a major part in Gibraltarian cuisine, and there’s no shortage of freshly-caught fish and crustaceans in the main town’s many restaurants.

Vegetarians are well catered for as well – national dish calentita (which roughly translates as warmish) is a savoury bake made with chickpea flour and olive oil – while the strong Genoese influence in the region, means you can find excellent pasta dishes, such as rosto, which combines penne with a rich tomato sauce.