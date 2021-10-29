From tea bags to baked beans, poll reveals strange things Brits take abroad

Creature comfort-loving Britons pack holiday suitcases with ‘life essentials’ such as tea bags, their favourite mugs and even canned food in case they can’t buy it abroad, a study has found.

A survey of 2,000 adults who have been abroad revealed 86 per cent have packed a home comfort to take with them.

More than one third have taken teabags, while 25 per cent have packed hand cream and 24 per cent take their own towels.

One fifth take their own slippers with them, while the same number pack biscuits - possibly to dip in their English tea - and six per cent take baked beans with them.

More than one third said it was because they didn’t know what they’d be able to buy in the country they’re visiting.

But one third will miss these things if they don’t pack them, while a few said the items help them relax.

A spokesperson for private covid testing company Medicspot, said: “As a nation, we love jumping on an aircraft and heading abroad to experience new cultures.

“But it is clear we still love our home comforts, and it’s nice to be able to relax with a biscuit and a warm brew after a day exploring a new country.”

Brits typically take four home comforts with them when they go abroad - with 57 per cent admitting they can’t bear to travel without the vital luggage.

More than one quarter take these things because they’re concerned they might be more expensive where they’re going.

However, it can be costly for them on occasions, with the research revealing 29 per cent have gone over their baggage allowance and been forced to pay a fine to accommodate their home comforts.

It also emerged that one third would be more likely to visit a country knowing they stock their favourite teas, chocolate bars or brands.

Others said they feel uncomfortable if they don’t pack these essential items - and a few of those surveyed via OnePoll feel stressed.

Overall, half of respondents feel Britons generally can’t travel without their home comforts.

