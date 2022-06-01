"Hello. My name’s Helen and I’m a frequent flyer. It’s been... two and a half years since my last flight."

When The Independent’s travel editor Helen Coffey set herself the challenge of going flight-free in 2020, little did she know she’d soon be joined by the rest of the world – if not by choice – due to the small matter of a global pandemic. Thirty months, eight trips and countless conversations with climate change scientists, experts and activists later, she’s more determined than ever to stay grounded in 2022 and beyond.

Helen Coffey signed the Flight Free UK pledge (Flight Free UK)

In this exclusive panel event weeks after the release of her new book Zero Altitude: How I learned to fly less and travel more, Helen will be joined by train guru Mark Smith – the rail afficionado behind the Man in Seat 61 website – and Anna Hughes, author and director of the Flight Free UK campaign, as they discuss the best ways to swap the middle seat for the open road.

Get inspired for your next adventure, get advice on how to make the most of the slow travel life, and find out why our toxic relationship with flying needs to change if we’re ever going to hit our climate targets in this interactive online event.

Zero Altitude: How to fly less and travel more with Helen, Mark and Anna, will take place on Wednesday 29 June at 6.30pm. It will last one hour. Tickets are free and you need to sign up to attend. Everyone who registers for the event will be sent a recording afterwards. Viewers can submit questions ahead of the event and live via the Q&A box during the event too.

You can also post questions in the comments of this article.