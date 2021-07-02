The best Airbnbs in the Lake District for style, scenery and comfort

As domestic travel restrictions lift and more of us embrace staycations, countryside getaways are on the up, with Airbnb reporting a rise in the percentage of rural night bookings from 23 per cent (summer 2019) to 48 per cent (summer 2021).

Renowned as one of the UK’s most scenic destinations thanks to glacial ribbon lakes and atmospheric mountain peaks, the Lake District is proving particularly popular. From quirky glamping domes to Scandi-style cabins, with hosts keen to share insider tips to help guests make the most of their time in this wild holiday spot, here are 10 of the best Lake District Airbnbs to book.

Neighbourhood: Ravenglass

Reimagined 1715 Beachfront Cottage with Terrace (Reimagined 1715 Beachfront Cottage with Terrace)

Right on the beach in coastal hamlet Ravenglass, this next-level fisherman’s cottage sleeping four has glorious panoramas of the tidal estuary, which is great for birdwatching and paddling. Seaside serenity is created by fresh white decor (even the ceiling beams are whitewashed) combined with wooden floors, cornflower blue accents and marine-themed artwork. There’s an airy kitchen, lounge with fireplace, and deck with steps down to the sands. Twenty minutes’ drive from Wastwater and within easy reach of Ennerdale, Buttermere and Crummock Water, it’s an ideal base to explore the Western Lakes, Drigg Beach for swimming and the Ravenglass & Eskdale steam railway.

Average price £109 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Cartmel

The Nest - Cartmel (The Nest - Cartmel)

Behind a whitewashed and baby pink facade and a mint-hued gate, Cartmel’s The Nest – about five minutes’ walk from the medieval village’s centre and Norman Priory – is as quaint as can be. Sleeping two and set over two floors, this cottage ticks all the cosy boxes for a central Lakes stay, and is a short drive from Windermere and Coniston Water. It’s a gastro fiend’s delight: guests will find homemade treats in the fridge and can relax by the roaring log fire with artisan cheese and craft beer from Unsworth Yard, or a slice of Cartmel Village Shop’s sticky toffee pudding. Plus, for super-swish suppers, it’s a few minutes’ walk from Simon Rogan’s Michelin-starred L’Enclume, and a 10-minute drive from Heft, Kevin Tickle’s buzzed-about new restaurant.

Average price £149 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Windermere

Bumble Choo (Bumble Choo)

This traditional Lakeland stone cottage in the heart of Windermere village dates from the 1800s, but was sensitively renovated with modern decor (think jaunty stag cushions, Highland cow paintings and monstera) in 2019. About a mile from Windermere Lake – where author Arthur Ransome partially set Swallows and Amazons – Bumble Choo sleeps six, across three tasteful olive and blue-toned bedrooms. As well as two ensuite bathrooms, there’s one larger affair with rolltop bath and waterfall shower, a smart parquet-floored dining room, a boot-room with cosy window seat, and plenty of jigsaw puzzles and toys for smaller explorers to enjoy.

Average price £113 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Ambleside

Midland Bank Chambers Flat in Historic Ambleside (Midland Bank Chambers Flat in Historic Ambleside)

Just 10 minutes from the shore of Lake Windermere in the thick of market town Ambleside, this modern flat sleeping four has all the pizazz of a design-led London penthouse. Guests can expect a sunny lemon-yellow, mod-conned kitchen, sleek pendant lights, rainfall shower, freestanding bathtub and its own parking space. Ambleside’s chock-full of outdoor gear shops, bars and restaurants – including Michelin-starred The Old Stamp House – and the flat is well placed for walks to gingerbread haven Grasmere, the waterfalls of Easedale Tarn and Wansfell Pike.

Average price £192 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Near Windermere

Cute Micro Home a stroll from Lake Windermere (Cute Micro Home a stroll from Lake Windermere)

This dinky Scandi-inspired wood-panelled cabin for two in amiable host Alison’s garden, 20 minutes’ walk from Lake Windermere, punches above its weight in the style stakes. Decked out with a king-size bed, mini fridge, Smart TV and ensuite shower, an electric fire and ivy-woven fairy lights give it a warm ambience that’s welcome after countryside yomps. Alison happily gives walking tips – from well-trodden Bowness and Windermere routes to lesser-known crowd-free strolls – as well as tried-and-tested restaurant recommendations, such as Sunday roasts at the Lamplighter Dining Rooms, and stellar Spanish small plates at Tapios.

Average price £92 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Bowston, near Kendal

GeoDome on the edge of the Lake District (GeoDome on the edge of the Lake District)

Another quirky stay, about half way between Windermere and Kendal, is this sci-fi look geodesic dome which sits inside the host’s garden. Sleeping two, it has a private deck looking out to fields where lambs frolic, and inside there’s a log burning stove, Nespresso machine, bed with comfy Simba mattress, microwave and mini fridge. While there’s no shower, there is a sink and loo. It offers easy access to Lake Windermere for a boat cruise, while the Dales Way walking path is just over the road and its reasonable per-night price tag makes this a fun and great value Lakes base.

Average price £70 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Ullswater

Ullswater boathouse Duke of Portland (Ullswater boathouse Duke of Portland)

On the shore of shimmering Ullswater surrounded by stunning mountain scenery, this converted boathouse sleeping two is a showstopper worth splashing out on. Its lakeside balcony is a great alfresco meal spot, oft-used for proposals, and there’s a gorgeous slipper tub in the bathroom, as well as fluffy white robes to wear whilst hunkering down by the woodburning stove. Activities include fishing off the private jetty and wildlife watching, pootling across the lake on the Ullswater Steamer, or SUP-ing across it with Wake and Surf, wandering to Pooley Bridge to pub-hop, or driving to Windermere, Keswick and Ambleside.

Average price £342 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Windermere

Stylish Apartment next to Windermere Train Station (Stylish Apartment next to Windermere Train Station)

Hosts Niall and Marta have transformed this two-bedroom period apartment close to Windermere station into a leafy haven with vintage-look travel prints, snuggly throws and floral cushions. An open plan living area is great for lounging, and while there’s a well- equipped kitchen, the apartment’s ideally placed to explore Windermere High Street’s boutiques and bars – don’t miss Peter Hall and Son for furniture, and much-awarded pub The Craft Baa. Another must-do is the Orrest Head Trail – the first Lake District walk taken by 23-year-old illustrator and fellwalker Alfred Wainwright in 1930, whose pictorial guide books are still synonymous with the area – which starts close to the property.

Average price £236 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Manesty, Keswick

Cute Lake District Shepherd’s Hut (Cute Lake District Shepherd’s Hut)

Less than a mile from the shore of Derwentwater, Tommy Bit Shepherd’s Hut in Manesty – hosted by Alan and Cheryl – is a fabulous choice for ramblers. The snug, woodsy space has a comfy fold-down bed, a log burning stove, outdoor firepit and adjacent shower room. A folder containing 12 “from the door” walks includes the Catbells, a favourite fellwalk for beginners. Grange village’s tea houses, Keswick’s shops and Borrowdale’s atmospheric crags, wooded valleys and wild swimming spots aren’t far away. Plus a wood-fired hot tub (bookable in advance for £25 a day) is just the thing for soothing sore muscles.

Average price £94 per night

Book now

Neighbourhood: Yanwath near Ullswater

HerdyView Lodge near Ullswater (HerdyView Lodge near Ullswater)

At the fringe of the Lake District National Park, close to Penrith and Ullswater, HerdyView Lodge is a chic Scandi-style three-bedroom, two-bathroom chalet with bucolic views – on a clear day you can glimpse the Pennines. Sleeping five, the Airbnb has a decking area which looks out onto fields where Herdwick sheep roam; a log burner; help-yourself herb garden; BBQ; and fire pit. HerdyView offers direct access to walking and cycle routes in the Eden Valley and North Lake fells, and dogs are welcome. Kids will enjoy the nearby Rheged cinema, and owner May has many top notch dining recommendations, including The Queen’s Head in Tirril for award-winning pies.

Average price £90 per night

Book now