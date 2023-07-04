Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Up until the Covid-19 pandemic, any talk of a great golfing holiday brought up images of sun-tinged courses in the Costas, the Algarve and Florida. Turkey’s on-the-up Turquoise Coast might have been mentioned. At a push, the Canaries and Cyprus too. But the UK’s rain-lashed golf courses of England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland barely registered on most Brits’ summer travel map.

That’s all changed, of course. Staycations have boomed in the past few years, and are clearly here to stay. For those who love nothing more than tee-ing off after a cooked breakfast, courtesy of a gorgeous hotel, golfers are spoiled for choice, as our fair isles are home to countless first-rate courses, providing fresh air and, more often than not, stunning scenery.

From English seaside clubs to a Scottish island mansion with its own course, the Good Hotel Guide features some great hotels for golfers wanting to combine a break alongside their beloved sport. Here’s a selection of the best.

The best hotels for golfers in the UK and Ireland are:

Best hotel with its own golf course: Budock Vean

Location: Mawnan Smith, Cornwall

The 18th-century manor house sits in parkland that slopes down to the Helford River (Booking.com)

The Barlow family’s 18th-century manor house, resort and spa hotel stands in parkland that slopes down to the Helford River. Its own nine-hole, 18-tee golf course was designed by five-times Open winner, James Braid, working with the lie of the land. Guests pay no green fees, while summer specials include play at up to two local courses.

Putter off to Falmouth, Truro or Mullion on the cliffs, where AA Milne used to play. When it’s time for a little something, return to the hotel for a Cornish cream tea.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for views: The White Horse

Location: Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk

The Nye family’s friendly inn is perfectly placed for views of the salt marsh (The White Horse)

The views are of salt marsh and the North Sea from the Nye family’s delightful inn, handy for the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club, commonly known as Brancaster. Visitors are warmly welcomed – albeit, in limited numbers.

The course is subject to wind and tides. Only two balls are permitted, so play is fast. The lay-out retains much of Holcombe Ingleby’s original design. The bright and breezy, feel-good atmosphere is shared by the hotel and golf course.

Price: Doubles from £100

Book now

Best hotel for quirky character: Star Castle

Location: St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly

At this 16th-century garrison, you can opt for chalet chic or a castle bedroom (Star Castle)

Guests at the Francis family’s star-shaped 16th-century garrison and characterful hotel have use of England’s most south-westerly golf course at the Isles of Scilly club. It’s a challenging nine-green, 18-tee course with great views across the islands.

All are welcome in the friendly clubhouse, with panoramic vistas from the balcony. Sleep in a castle bedroom or in chalet-style accommodation. Either way, start the day with a spectacular hotel breakfast.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Star Castle Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for mountain views: Trefeddian Hotel

Location: Aberdovey, Wales

Enjoy rolling links with views of the Cambrian Mountains (Trefeddian Hotel)

You can practise your putting on the immaculate nine-hole green at this traditional, family-friendly hotel, where the lounge overlooks Cardigan Bay and Aberdyfi Golf Club.

The Aberdovey Golf Course has come a long way since the 1880s, when one Colonel Ruck planted nine flowerpots for holes. The rolling links are so beautifully situated between the Dovey estuary and the Cambrian Mountains, even a bad golf day is a good day.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for a world-class course: Castle Cottage Inn

Location: Harlech, Wales

This restaurant with rooms sits just above Royal St David’s golf course (Castle Cottage Inn)

In the shadow of the 13th-century castle, this restaurant with rooms occupies two of Harlech’s oldest buildings. Expect contemporary décor and modern food, within a beamed interior.

Below is Royal St David’s, one of the world’s finest traditional links golf courses, with a variety of tees to suit all abilities, superb practice facilities, and tuition for novices. All enjoyed alongside spectacular views.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for hidden-gem golf courses: Coul House

Location: Contin, Highlands

After a day’s golfing, replenish with modern cooking in the hotel’s octagonal dining room (Coul House)

A single-track road leads to this Georgian country house built for a baronet, now a traditional family-run hotel. Two- and three-day golfing breaks include use of several hidden-gem courses, such as Fortrose and Muir of Ord. Or upgrade to one of the more famous courses – Royal Dornoch, Tain and Nairn. Choose your course and tee time, and the hotel staff will make the arrangements.

Ask for a bedroom with mountain views, and look forward to eating modern cooking in the showpiece octagonal dining room.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for Michelin dining: Isle of Eriska Hotel

Location: Argyll and Bute, Scotland

This baronial mansion has its own spa and golf course (Isle of Eriska)

You cross a bridge at the mouth of Loch Creran to reach this Victorian baronial mansion turned spa hotel, which has its own golf facility. What began in 1994 as a three-hole pitch-and-putt is today a six-hole par-22 course. All abilities are welcome to play the course and use the driving range.

After working up an appetite, head to three AA Rosette restaurant The Deck to sample the tasting menu, or dine al la carte in the main restaurant. Afterwards, enjoy a classic cocktail or two in the Library Bar.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Isle of Eriska Hotel Spa & Island here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for the coast: Stella Maris Country House

Location: County Mayo, Ireland

This former coast guard HQ is perched on Ireland’s rugged West Coast (Stella Maris Country House)

On the Wild Atlantic Way, on Ireland’s rugged West Coast, this 19th-century former coast guard HQ turned convent is now run as a welcoming and comfortable hotel, filled with paintings and antiques. A long conservatory looks out over Bunatrahir Bay.

Drive 40 minutes to Enniscrone golf course, stunningly situated on a promontory jutting out into Killalla Bay. Or choose the wild and beautiful dune-scape of Carne, the last design of the late, great Irish course architect, Eddie Hackett.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for a championship course: Rathsallagh House

Location: County Wicklow, Ireland

Enjoy some of Ireland’s best bunkering with 270 acres of parkland to play in (Rathsallagh House)

The O’Flynn family’s country house, in converted Queen Anne stables, sits surrounded by Rathsallagh Golf Club on the Wicklow/Kildare border. Described as “Augusta without the azaleas”, this “true championship course” is laid out over 270 acres of rolling parkland with mature trees and some of Ireland’s best bunkering.

Golf club and hotel are separate operations, but the hotel team is happy to help you book tee time. Bedrooms are terrific, and the cooking is modern.

Price: Doubles from £137

Book now

Best hotel for isolation: Romney Bay House

Location: New Romney, Kent

This smart hotels stands in isolation between the English Channel and Littlestone Golf Club (Romney Bay House)

Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper planned to create an English Le Touquet here on the wild, evocative Kent marshes. It was never to be, and the house that Clough Williams-Ellis built for Hopper – now run as a smart but friendly hotel – stands in glorious isolation between the English Channel and Littlestone Golf Club.

Choose the Championship Links, or Littlestone Warren for a shorter, less demanding game. It’s pay and play, and all are welcome. Rye Golf Club is just up the road, but tee time is much sought after.

The hotel is closed for refurbishments at the moment but is due to open again in autumn 2023.

Price: Doubles from £95

Book now

Read more of our UK hotel reviews:

Read more about UK travel: