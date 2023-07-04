The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
10 of the best hotels for golfers in the UK and Ireland 2023: Where to practise your swing in style
Get into the swing of things at grand country houses and cosy inns with greens on their doorstep
Up until the Covid-19 pandemic, any talk of a great golfing holiday brought up images of sun-tinged courses in the Costas, the Algarve and Florida. Turkey’s on-the-up Turquoise Coast might have been mentioned. At a push, the Canaries and Cyprus too. But the UK’s rain-lashed golf courses of England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland barely registered on most Brits’ summer travel map.
That’s all changed, of course. Staycations have boomed in the past few years, and are clearly here to stay. For those who love nothing more than tee-ing off after a cooked breakfast, courtesy of a gorgeous hotel, golfers are spoiled for choice, as our fair isles are home to countless first-rate courses, providing fresh air and, more often than not, stunning scenery.
From English seaside clubs to a Scottish island mansion with its own course, the Good Hotel Guide features some great hotels for golfers wanting to combine a break alongside their beloved sport. Here’s a selection of the best.
The best hotels for golfers in the UK and Ireland are:
- Best hotel with its own golf course: Budock Vean
- Best hotel for salt marsh views: The White Horse
- Best hotel for quirky character: Star Castle
- Best hotel for mountain views: Trefeddian Hotel
- Best hotel for a world-class golf course: Castle Cottage Inn
- Best hotel for hidden-gem golf courses: Coul House Hotel
- Best hotel for Michelin dining: Isle Of Eriska Hotel Spa & Island
- Best hotel for the coast: Stella Maris Country House
- Best for a championship golf course: Rathsallagh Country House
- Best hotel for isolation: Romney Bay House
Best hotel with its own golf course: Budock Vean
Location: Mawnan Smith, Cornwall
The Barlow family’s 18th-century manor house, resort and spa hotel stands in parkland that slopes down to the Helford River. Its own nine-hole, 18-tee golf course was designed by five-times Open winner, James Braid, working with the lie of the land. Guests pay no green fees, while summer specials include play at up to two local courses.
Putter off to Falmouth, Truro or Mullion on the cliffs, where AA Milne used to play. When it’s time for a little something, return to the hotel for a Cornish cream tea.
Best hotel for views: The White Horse
Location: Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk
The views are of salt marsh and the North Sea from the Nye family’s delightful inn, handy for the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club, commonly known as Brancaster. Visitors are warmly welcomed – albeit, in limited numbers.
The course is subject to wind and tides. Only two balls are permitted, so play is fast. The lay-out retains much of Holcombe Ingleby’s original design. The bright and breezy, feel-good atmosphere is shared by the hotel and golf course.
Price: Doubles from £100
Best hotel for quirky character: Star Castle
Location: St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly
Guests at the Francis family’s star-shaped 16th-century garrison and characterful hotel have use of England’s most south-westerly golf course at the Isles of Scilly club. It’s a challenging nine-green, 18-tee course with great views across the islands.
All are welcome in the friendly clubhouse, with panoramic vistas from the balcony. Sleep in a castle bedroom or in chalet-style accommodation. Either way, start the day with a spectacular hotel breakfast.
Best hotel for mountain views: Trefeddian Hotel
Location: Aberdovey, Wales
You can practise your putting on the immaculate nine-hole green at this traditional, family-friendly hotel, where the lounge overlooks Cardigan Bay and Aberdyfi Golf Club.
The Aberdovey Golf Course has come a long way since the 1880s, when one Colonel Ruck planted nine flowerpots for holes. The rolling links are so beautifully situated between the Dovey estuary and the Cambrian Mountains, even a bad golf day is a good day.
Best hotel for a world-class course: Castle Cottage Inn
Location: Harlech, Wales
In the shadow of the 13th-century castle, this restaurant with rooms occupies two of Harlech’s oldest buildings. Expect contemporary décor and modern food, within a beamed interior.
Below is Royal St David’s, one of the world’s finest traditional links golf courses, with a variety of tees to suit all abilities, superb practice facilities, and tuition for novices. All enjoyed alongside spectacular views.
Best hotel for hidden-gem golf courses: Coul House
Location: Contin, Highlands
A single-track road leads to this Georgian country house built for a baronet, now a traditional family-run hotel. Two- and three-day golfing breaks include use of several hidden-gem courses, such as Fortrose and Muir of Ord. Or upgrade to one of the more famous courses – Royal Dornoch, Tain and Nairn. Choose your course and tee time, and the hotel staff will make the arrangements.
Ask for a bedroom with mountain views, and look forward to eating modern cooking in the showpiece octagonal dining room.
Best hotel for Michelin dining: Isle of Eriska Hotel
Location: Argyll and Bute, Scotland
You cross a bridge at the mouth of Loch Creran to reach this Victorian baronial mansion turned spa hotel, which has its own golf facility. What began in 1994 as a three-hole pitch-and-putt is today a six-hole par-22 course. All abilities are welcome to play the course and use the driving range.
After working up an appetite, head to three AA Rosette restaurant The Deck to sample the tasting menu, or dine al la carte in the main restaurant. Afterwards, enjoy a classic cocktail or two in the Library Bar.
Best hotel for the coast: Stella Maris Country House
Location: County Mayo, Ireland
On the Wild Atlantic Way, on Ireland’s rugged West Coast, this 19th-century former coast guard HQ turned convent is now run as a welcoming and comfortable hotel, filled with paintings and antiques. A long conservatory looks out over Bunatrahir Bay.
Drive 40 minutes to Enniscrone golf course, stunningly situated on a promontory jutting out into Killalla Bay. Or choose the wild and beautiful dune-scape of Carne, the last design of the late, great Irish course architect, Eddie Hackett.
Best for a championship course: Rathsallagh House
Location: County Wicklow, Ireland
The O’Flynn family’s country house, in converted Queen Anne stables, sits surrounded by Rathsallagh Golf Club on the Wicklow/Kildare border. Described as “Augusta without the azaleas”, this “true championship course” is laid out over 270 acres of rolling parkland with mature trees and some of Ireland’s best bunkering.
Golf club and hotel are separate operations, but the hotel team is happy to help you book tee time. Bedrooms are terrific, and the cooking is modern.
Price: Doubles from £137
Best hotel for isolation: Romney Bay House
Location: New Romney, Kent
Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper planned to create an English Le Touquet here on the wild, evocative Kent marshes. It was never to be, and the house that Clough Williams-Ellis built for Hopper – now run as a smart but friendly hotel – stands in glorious isolation between the English Channel and Littlestone Golf Club.
Choose the Championship Links, or Littlestone Warren for a shorter, less demanding game. It’s pay and play, and all are welcome. Rye Golf Club is just up the road, but tee time is much sought after.
The hotel is closed for refurbishments at the moment but is due to open again in autumn 2023.
Price: Doubles from £95
