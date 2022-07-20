In a nutshell: An unstuffy skyscraper hotel in a neighbourhood packed with low-key eating and drinking options, this hangout delivers maximum style and scene while letting you come and go in peace.

The neighbourhood

Once you’ve seen Midtown - the holiday-brochure bit of Manhattan that’s all about skyscrapers, wide numbered avenues, Broadway theatres and Central Park - SoHo is where you want to be. Or in one of its downtown neighbours, anyway - here, the West Village, East Village, Tribeca and Lower East Side are where Manhattanites come to eat, drink and be merry. So if you’ve minimal Midtown sightseeing on your list this trip, staying at ModernHaus means you can slip out of the door and stumble straight into fabulous brunch spots, trattoria terraces, locally-owned craft brew bars and concept stores. You’ll still have iconic skyline views, especially if you book one of its huge-windowed corner rooms. Our south-facing one had a glossy tiara of Financial District towers, topped by One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the US at a dizzying 1,776 feet.

Skyline King Studio room (Nikolas Koenig)

The vibe

Breezing through check-in with a youthful and friendly team, you quickly get the feeling that this is where the cool kids stay. Young couples and leisure travellers whirr bright wheelie cases in and out of the polished wooden lobby accented by oversized, primary-coloured art; young creatives bat around ideas over coffee on the wooden-deck Back Bar terrace; and in summer, groups of tipsy twenty- and thirty-somethings queue by the lift for rooftop The Jimmy, where the party awaits. Compared to the old, gilded grand dame hotels of Midtown, this place is high on style while remaining utterly unpretentious - think of it as your elegantly-kitted-out apartment block from which to dip into one of the zestiest dining and shopping areas in town.

Bed and bath

Rooms are just as smooth and sleek as the wood-panelled lobby, with tall windows making your view the main event. Design is kept pleasantly clean with just crisp white beds, buffed wooden floors, dove-grey curtains and the odd pop of colour courtesy of a Bauhaus art print (the ‘Haus’ behind the hotel’s name) or a royal blue chaise. Bathrooms are moody-glam with dark, coppery tiling and flatteringly-lit round mirrors. White sheets and fluffy towels are refreshed daily, along with refillable glass bottles of water (sustainability, tick), a smart pod coffee machine, and refillable full-sized toiletries by cult New York perfumier Le Labo. Fans of their sandalwood-laced Santal 33 scent will be in urban heaven.

The bar at Veranda (Nikolas Koenig)

Food and drink

Realistically speaking, you’re in New York and you are going to be straight out of the door and into one of the top new hot spots - many of them on your doorstep in SoHo or Tribeca. However, if you wanted to chill and have a coffee or breakfast at “home”, lovely communal areas abound. Jumpin’ Jacks is a retro-cool lounge serving matcha lattes, oat milk flat whites and hipster breakfast bites - think carrot cake overnight oats and a foccacia scrambled-egg sandwich. Meanwhile, Veranda is a soothing, almost zen-garden setting with a huge outdoor bar deck where you can sit out under leafy branches in summer, and a sexily lit conservatory interior in earthy cream and wicker tones. Its menu is an elegant trot around the globe featuring burrata with strawberries and black truffle, and whole-grilled branzino with fennel, figs and olives. Don’t miss happy hour at the Back Bar (Thurs-Sun, 2-6pm). (Just be aware that drinks on the rooftop might bump up your bill - cocktails are around $20 and bottles of rosé from $95.)

Public areas

Sleek, Midcentury, Mad-Men-feel décor makes this place a subtle joy to hang out in. Communal spaces come in Sixties and Seventies shades of caramel, tan, cream and mustard, complete with sparingly-used retro wallpaper. But the real buzz is to be found at sky level, at rooftop pool bar The Jimmy. This hotel used to be called The James, and while the whole building’s had a ModernHaus revamp, The Jimmy was famous enough in its own right to remain. You’ll find a mix of private, chilled-out, guest-only access and open-to-the-public bar nights and pool parties. There’s a petite but cooling plunge pool that will make you the envy of your pals in high summer, as well as a glamorous indoor cocktail bar with great views for cooler months. Don’t expect to sunbathe in peace full time - pool party time means a full-on DJ blasting Noughties throwbacks, cascading rosé and vodka bottles in ice buckets topped with sparklers. Mornings are decidedly more peaceful, where guests get the run of its chic navy loungers, plush logoed towels and drinks service.

Views from The Jimmy rooftop (Nikolas Koenig)

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 114

Freebies: Nespresso machine and drinking water refilled daily; mini-fridge to stock your own bodega bits; rooftop access.

Wifi: Free.

Extra charges: None, unless you’re one of those rare beasts that requires parking in NY.

Disability access: There are wheelchair-accessible rooms in each category.

Pet policy: Pets are welcome, with dog beds and bowls on hand - but guests must book the VIP (Very Important Pet) rate including a $75 cleaning fee.

Bottom line

Best thing: Having the rooftop - an extra dash of glamour and fabulous 360-degree views of this iconic skyline.

Worst thing: If you’re here over a weekend and want to relax, the pool parties dominate slightly. Overlap with a weekday to avoid them.

Perfect for: People who already know and love New York, and come to live like a local.

Not right for: First timers poised for the Empire State and the Met - you’ll forever be heading uptown on the subway.

Instagram from: A lounger at The Jimmy.

Room rate: Doubles from £305 a night, room only.

