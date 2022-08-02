Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: Always wanted to live on one of Chelsea’s smart New York streets, trimmed with redbrick and brownstone townhouses? Your wish is granted at The Moore, which perfects the personal touch in a city of mega-hotels.

The neighbourhood

If you’ve ever wandered New York’s residential Chelsea neighbourhood, you’ve probably wanted to move in to one of its redbrick apartment buildings, or brownstones with their iconic steps and potted plants. Some draped with ivy or wisteria, many occupied by stylish types who come and go with pushbikes or poodles, they sit along elegant, uniform streets where you can blend in with the locals. Midway along one such – West 22nd Street – sits The Moore, a stylish new boutique hotel that opened in November 2021. As well as being in a grid of lovely homey streets, it’s also within a 10-minute walk of the High Line, Manhattan’s beloved city park that runs along a former elevated railway line. The buzz around this urban park has attracted many more treats to the area: tiny galleries hidden in the buildings under the line, great restaurants and shops in the Meatpacking District, and major exhibitions at the Whitney Museum. Don’t miss Little Island, a surreal, futuristic park on a manmade island in the Hudson River.

The vibe

This smart boutique hotel manages to nail both a feeling of quality, style and luxury, and a “no frills” philosophy. It only provides what is needed, when it’s needed. Take the fabulous bar in the lobby – backed by a glossy mirror and shelves of bright Murano glassware, and surrounded by low, Midcentury sofas, potted plants and coffee-table books. It’s not permanently manned, but a member of the small reception team will simply hop behind it as and when you’d like something – strong coffees in the morning, or a glass from its lovingly curated wine selection into the evening. Someone’s always on hand when you need help getting a taxi or suggestions for a nearby restaurant, but you’re not constantly pestered or hemmed in by house rules. The Moore will also delight interiors fans (spaces are designed by NYC-based Vanessa Guilford) with its sultry lighting and expensive materials zhushing up modest-sized spaces.

The Moore’s petite rooftop has a bar five nights a week (The Moore)

Bed and bath

Entry-level rooms are small, there’s no denying it. But in a city which is all about getting out on the town – and at such reasonable starting rates – most city-breakers won’t mind. (For a bit more space, you could splurge on The Moore Suite, with 286 square feet and its own terrace.) In most cases you get a smallish, boxy room with glossy wood panelling and all the essentials: a Queen-sized bed, a slender wooden desk topped with bottled water, a wardrobe and snacks at reasonable minibar prices. A sliding door conceals a petite, black-tiled bathroom with retro-look fittings and a well-pressured shower. Little luxuries are snuck in for those who notice such things: super-soft bathrobes and silky sheets from cult Italian linens brand Frette; a Chromecast-enabled smart TV you can cast your own streaming apps to; and toiletries by fashion brand Maison Margiela. Being on a residential street away from Times Square and its ilk, you’ll get a decent night’s sleep, too.

Food and drink

Limited but efficient, in a city of endless meal options. There’s no formal breakfast, but coffees, pastries and muffins await at the lobby bar; there’s a room service menu accessed through an app and catered by partner Butler; and snacks in rooms include Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate and Hal’s mini pretzels, along with still and sparkling mineral water. The lobby specialises in carefully selected wines by the glass – ask for recommendations – while the rooftop terrace’s small, informal bar opens from Wednesday to Saturday evening. For nearby breakfast options, we’d recommend the quirky Empire Diner – a retro-looking number towards the High Line on 10th Avenue, with surprisingly elegant dishes – or Cookshop, a couple of blocks south.

The most affordable bedrooms are cosy but smart, with luxe touches (The Moore)

Public areas

As well as the pretty, air-conditioned reception-meets-lobby-lounge space on the ground floor, you have a secret-feeling rooftop at the top of the building, complete with plush patio seating and atmospheric lights strung above the seating area. It’s great for getting an after-dark snap with the top of the Empire State Building twinkling to the northeast. There’s also a gym in the basement, with Technogym machines for jet-lagged workouts. The hotel’s front door is locked after nightfall, but your keycard gets you in and out with ease.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 81

Freebies: Nothing much past luggage storage and rooftop/gym access.

Wifi: Strong and free.

Extra charges: None.

Disability access: As well as a step-free entrance and lift, it has one disabled-access Queen room category.

Pet policy: Small dogs are allowed for a fee of $50 (£40) per dog.

The wine bar meets lobby lounge and reception (The Moore)

Bottom line

Best thing: ”Moving into” pretty, peaceful and local-vibes Chelsea for a few nights.

Worst thing: The rooftop bar only being open on certain days and hours.

Perfect for: NYC fans who have seen it all and love this neighbourhood; art lovers who will adore the local galleries around the High Line.

Not right for: Families – all rooms have a Queen or King bed and there are no twin rooms.

Instagram from: The cute redbrick entrance, with its gold logo and potted shrubs.

Room rate: Doubles from £202 a night, room only.

Book now

www.themoorenyc.com