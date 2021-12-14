As the capital of the Czech Republic and its largest city, Prague is increasingly known as a centre of art, culture and luxury, with fine dining restaurants and excellent galleries reshaping its reputation from a stag party haven to one of Europe’s best city break destinations.

Though visitors tend to veer towards the castle district (Hradčanska) and the Old Town Square (Staromětske Naměsté), Prague has a wealth of interesting areas to explore, such as trendy Žižkov and Holěsovice, foodie-central Karlín and upcoming Smichov and Vršovice. Here are 10 of the best hotels in the city to use as a base for a trip to Prague.

The best hotels in Prague are:

Best for art: The Emblem

Neighbourhood: Old Town Square

Enjoy city views at The Emblem's rooftop spa (Alex Timpow)

Located in the heart of the city, beside Staromětské Naměsti (Old Town Square), The Emblem is both a luxury hotel and an art lover’s dream. Opened in 2013, the hotel has interiors crafted by renowned Central European artists and designers, and celebrates movements including cubism, art nouveau, secessionism, art deco and bauhaus. It also runs a series of art walk tours (from €20) in association with Are, a curatorial collective that organises art-related projects and events, while the hotel itself is home to a rooftop spa and The M Lounge, a private relaxation space.

Basic QueenDom room from €235 per night

Best for luxury: Augustine

Neighbourhood: Hradčanska

The sundial garden at Augustine's (Augustine)

Travellers accustomed to luxury are spoilt for both choice and value in Prague, with many luxe stays available at affordable prices. The picture-postcard view of Prague Castle is a must for visitors, and ultra-glam Augustine is an excellent base from which to explore Hradčanska, the city’s beautiful cobblestoned castle district. Rooms are light and airy, with elegant decor, while the hotel also has its own spa and the Refectory Bar, with outside terrace seating in summer.

Double from €224 per night

Best for budget: Mosaic House

Neighbourhood: New Town

The Penthouse at Mosaic Hotel offers excellent views over the city (Mosaic House)

A two-minute walk from the scenic Vltava River and equally close to Karlovo náměstí metro station and tram stop, Mosaic House is as conveniently located as it is affordable. It has an excellent breakfast buffet, a lively bar and is close to some of the city’s best cafes and bars, including Cafe Neustadt.

Doubles from €90 per night

Best for trendy travellers: Absolutum

Neighbourhood: Holešovice

Underfloor heating and AC come as standard in Absolutum's Junior room, keeping you cosy whatever the weather (Absolutum)

Lesser known Holešovice is easily Prague’s trendiest district, with local art projects, the beautiful Bio Oko cinema and both the National Gallery and DOX, the country’s largest centre of contemporary art which, without no permanent exhibitions, is forever evolving. Newly refurbished boutique hotel Absolutum blends seamlessly into the district’s surroundings, with simple, chic fittings, a boho brickwork restaurant and a wellness centre. It’s also located close to both DOX and Cross Club, a nightclub which can only be described as looking like the interior of a clock.

Doubles from €36 per night

Best for stunning views: One Room Hotel

Neighbourhood: Vinohrady

A once-in-a-lifetime-experience awaits at One Room Hotel (One Room)

It’ll set you back a few quid, but if being the only guest at a hotel and unparalleled views are your thing, One Room Hotel is for you. Housed in the Communist-era TV Tower, in the upmarket Vinohrady district, it’s probably the most unique place to stay in the city, while fine dining Oblaca downstairs is a good spot for an early evening cocktail.

A night at One Room Hotel is priced from €549 per night

Best for design: NYX

Neighbourhood: Mustek

Grab a bite to eat at NYX's Clash eaterie (NYX)

Conveniently located a stone’s throw from the Mucha Museum, Mustek station and within walking distance of Old Town Square, NYX is an elegant hotel with bold design and a brightly coloured interior. Showcasing work by some of the city’s best street artists, it’s decorated with an eclectic mix of pieces, from a motorbike in the restaurant to a porcelain puma in the lobby.

Doubles from €58 per night

Best boutique: Hotel Golden Key

Neighbourhood: Malá Strana

The Junior Suite with views of Petrin at Hotel Golden Key (Hotel Golden Key)

Recently renovated boutique Hotel Golden Key is another place to stay if you’d like to be close to Prague Castle and other nearby attractions including the Charles Bridge. Guests are welcomed with a bottle of wine and a 20 per cent discount at Designum Café, which bakes all its own cakes, including many traditional Czech goodies. Rooms are furnished with wooden floors, soft, warm colours and traditional furniture suited to the district’s historic style.

Doubles from €70 per night

Best for party people – Crown City Hotel

Neighbourhood: Žižkov

The pink exterior of Prague's City Crown Hotel

Žižkov has been Prague’s go-to night-time spot for many years, though its slot-machine bars (known as Hernas) have gradually been replaced by late-night speakeasies and cocktail venues. Three-star Crown City Hotel is an ideal launchpad for exploring the district. With simple but comfy rooms, it’s located near the buzzing Palac Akropolis – a celebrated music venue – and is also a short walk downhill to Husinecka tram stop, which ventures into the city centre and beyond.

Doubles from €40 per night

Best for history: Imperial Hotel

Neighbourhood: City Centre

The cafe at the Imperial is one of Prague's finest (Imperial)

Art Deco Imperial is an excellent place for those who want an insight into Czech history. Famous guests include Czechoslovakia’s first president Tomáš Masaryk (a revered figure to this day), writer Franz Kafka and composer Leoš Janáček. Popular with German soldiers during the World War II, it regained its status as one of the city’s most elegant and popular hotels in the years following the conflict, and is conveniently located within walking distance of Old Town Square. Rooms are decked out in classic style, with draped curtains and warm furnishings, while the adjacent Café Imperial is equally beautiful, and one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants.

Doubles from €145 per night

Best for foodies: Pentahotel Prague

Neighbourhood: Karlín

Following catastrophic flooding in 2002 – said to be the worst Prague has seen – Karlín has been heavily redeveloped, with numerous chic restaurants, cafes and bars opening up. With reasonable rates and a decor that fits into the area’s modern vibe, Pentahotel is a good base for those wishing to explore the district’s exciting dining options, which includes Eska – a modern restaurant with its own bakery, it’s located in the former factory of state firm ČKD and exudes the district’s boho style. Gamers should opt for the Penta Playerpad Room, which includes a PS4 and old-school Pac Man or Space Invaders machines.

Doubles from €60 per night

