I’ve got baggage! Is it fair airlines are still charging?

Q Please can you clear up the confusion regarding fees charged by airlines for cabin bags? I was under the impression that the European Union has outlawed airlines charging extra for a reasonable piece of cabin baggage. But on flights from France (where I live) to the UK, airlines are still charging.

Geoff W

A Your confusion is understandable – not least because the domain of cabin baggage is a strange land, with all manner of conflicting policies. Here’s a little history on this. Until 2006, cabin baggage was hardly an issue. All airlines allowed checked-in baggage for free (usually 20kg, sometimes 15kg, and British Airways 23kg). So there was little incentive to take cabin baggage only – beyond the usual benefit of reducing the risk of loss and accelerating your getaway from the arrival airport.