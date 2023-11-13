Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Could an Icelandic volcano ground flights like in 2010?

Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania

Monday 13 November 2023 20:19
Comments
<p>New guidelines have been drawn up since an eruption caused an aviation shutdown </p>

New guidelines have been drawn up since an eruption caused an aviation shutdown

(Reuters)

Q Given the volcanic situation in Iceland, is it going to be another 2010 in aviation?

Raj

A As I write, the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity. Grindavik, a town of nearly 4,000 inhabitants, was evacuated on Saturday as experts assess the threat of a volcanic eruption. Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik, is just 10 miles north of the town. Yet flights are operating normally, which some may find surprising.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in