Could an Icelandic volcano ground flights like in 2010?
Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania
Q Given the volcanic situation in Iceland, is it going to be another 2010 in aviation?
Raj
A As I write, the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity. Grindavik, a town of nearly 4,000 inhabitants, was evacuated on Saturday as experts assess the threat of a volcanic eruption. Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik, is just 10 miles north of the town. Yet flights are operating normally, which some may find surprising.
