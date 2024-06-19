Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An influencer has sparked outrage after showcasing her skincare routine while in an airplane bathroom.

In a video that has since gone viral, Kate Elisabeth, who has more than 657,000 followers on TikTok, films herself in the tiny confines of a plane bathroom, applying face wash, brushing her teeth, and even applying a face mask.

At the start, she jokes about how much time she’ll need to get ready, with text over the video reading: “I told the women in the queue I would be two minutes…”

But according to a timer on the clip, it took much, much longer. In the sped-up video, Elisabeth starts by washing her face with cleanser and putting on two sheet masks under her eyes.

The video continues with Elisabeth putting on deodorant and applying chapstick. At the end, the timer claims she’d spent 15 minutes in the airplane bathroom.

She poked fun at how long she took to get ready in the caption, quipping: “Oops…”

The video quickly went viral on social media, racking up more than 1.7 million views. In the comments, many viewers criticized the influencer for taking 15 minutes in the bathroom, especially when other travelers on the plane may have needed to use it for more pressing matters.

“I’d be pissed if someone took 15 min in an airplane bathroom doing what they could do at their seat. Brush your teeth then allow others to use the bathroom,” one wrote.

“This isn’t a flex. Be respectful of other people in public places. Half of this routine could have been done at your seat,” another commented, while a third asked: “You don’t see how this is incredibly rude?”

Other people questioned why Elisabeth shared the video in the first place, with claims that she didn’t need to film her skincare routine.

“You gotta do your thing but surely you could have sped it up by not filming it,” one wrote, while another asked: “Is this rage bait?”

“Maybe it wouldn’t have been so long if you weren’t tapping the bottles and flipping off the caps… just thoughts,” a third wrote.

One person addressed the viral reaction to the video, commenting: “I love how much these annoy people,” to which Elisabeth responded: “Literally it’s so funny.”

In a later comment, she also wrote, “y’all are so easily fooled,” seeming to suggest that she posted the video to get a rise out of her followers.

The Independent has contacted Elisabeth for comment.

This isn’t the first video about traveling that’s gone viral on TikTok. As documented in a video from Orlando International earlier this month, an eager traveler, who thought they could hack the system, showed up to his flight with a pillowcase in hand. Trying to sidestep the airline’s carry-on rules, the man filled the thin sheet with his belongings, arguing the item was a pillow.

TikTok user @natashaorganic captured the interaction between the ticketed passenger and airline staff until airport police showed up and escorted him away from the gate.

“Stop letting these social media sites give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not going to work, okay?” the TikTok user said. “This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items, which he is stating is simply just a pillowcase.”