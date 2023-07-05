Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

To book, or to wait? Even though many holidaymakers are holding off until the last minute to book their August break, it’s worth thinking ahead to avoid seasonal price hikes – especially when it comes to the cost of flights.

Maybe you and some friends want to group together and go in for an Italian villa holiday, or perhaps you fancy driving your own boat along a French river? Does a Greek beach within stumbling distance of a cottage sound like just the ticket, or would you prefer the chance to relax in a Portuguese bolthole?

Alternatively, you could stay closer to home and explore the English-Welsh borders on a guided hike in the Wye Valley, or chill out in a pretty hideaway in rural Suffolk – with an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty nearly on the doorstep.

Whether you choose home or abroad, pure relaxation or something rather more active, have a look at some of these ideas and get inspired for your August holiday.

Italy

Lake Trasimeno is slightly smaller than Lake Como (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Heavenly views of Umbria’s Lake Trasimeno come with a stay at the very stylish Villa Vista Lago. This four-bedroom contemporary villa sleeps eight and comes with its own pool, barbecue, billiards room, electric vehicle charging point and a fabulous terrace for outdoor dining with those wonderful lake views. Take one of the villa’s paddleboards down to the lake when you’re not relaxing on the sun loungers in the garden.

Booked through Essentially Italy, the villa has availability from 12–26 August and costs from £4,350 for a week.

Portugal

The rugged cliffs and sandy beaches of Portugal’s Praia da Luz are a short distance from the colourful Apartments Quinta do Mar, where the outdoor pool comes with serene views of the Atlantic. All of the apartments have kitchenettes so you can discover Portuguese cuisine, and it’s worth getting one with a sea view.

Eliza Was Here has a week’s holiday at Quinta do Mar from £611pp, departing 31 August. The price includes flights and car hire (hold luggage costs extra).

England

The Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty covers 126 square miles (Getty Images)

Follow one of Britain’s most beautiful river valleys on this six-night Walking the Wye Valley tour with Ramblers Walking Holidays. You’ll discover some of the most captivating sights along the Wye Valley Walk and Offa’s Dyke Path, including Symonds Yat Rock and the ruins of Tintern Abbey. It’s a moderate-level walk, and you’ll be staying in the 17th-century Speech House Hotel in the Forest of Dean.

Save £35pp on the 11-18 August holiday, which costs from £880pp and includes half-board accommodation, private transfers to trailheads and the services of a tour leader.

France

Meander along the Garonne in sleepy south-west France on your own self-drive boating holiday. You’ll start deep in Armagnac country in Buzet-en-Baïse as you make your way along the Garonne to Agen, Moissac and Montauban, stopping off at vineyards, historic sites and swimming spots. You don’t need any experience to manoeuvre the 11m Estivale Quattro B, which comes with bow thrusters and a top-deck steering position.

The boat sleeps up to four adults and two children, and is available through Nicols from €3,040 for a week’s rental.

Montauban is the capital of the Tarn-et-Garonne department (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Suffolk

Get a taste of village life and be close to some of Suffolk’s loveliest nature reserves, namely the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB and Orford Ness. Stay at the two-bedroom Town House in Hollesley and you’ll have village pubs on your doorstep and Sutton Hoo and Woodbridge within a 10-minute drive. The cottage has two bedrooms, a cosy sitting room, fully equipped kitchen and an attractive garden for al fresco dining.

Available through Suffolk Hideaways, the cottage sleeps four and costs £840 for a week’s self-catering stay from 12 August.

Greece

Skiathos is delightfully low-key (Getty Images)

You don’t have far to reach the Aegean Sea in Skiathos when you stay at one of the two Achladies Beach Cottages – the beach is just 15m away. The neighbouring cottages sleep two to four, and both have shaded patios and sun loungers. You can hop on the water taxi to reach Skiathos Town if you want a change of scenery from the village tavernas.

GIC the Villa Collection has a week’s self-catering from £1,179pp, down from £1,380pp, including flights, hold luggage, transfers and welcome pack, departing 11 August.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk