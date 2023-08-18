Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all lovebirds, now is the time to leave the fickle UK weather behind and dip your toes in little romance in these intimate holiday destinations where a pint rings in at the price of a London latte.

Whether an IOU from Valentine’s Days past or a celebration of a milestone moment, cashing in a couple’s holiday to sun-drenched beach or cityscapes isn’t limited to a remote shoulder season stay.

Affordable self-catering options and short-haul Europe flights for a quick trip across the Channel can often save couples from splashing out on far-flung all-inclusive resorts, without sacrificing that luxury feeling. From short urban escapes to cultural capitals to beach holidays built for sun lounging, upgrading date night to indulgent candlelit and al fresco sunset dinners won’t break the bank at these destinations.

Here’s our selection of full board bargains and adult-only hotspots for less than £350pp that are sure to steal your hearts.

Antalya, Turkey

Emerald waters, white sands and luxury resorts dot the Turkish hotspot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: All-inclusive resorts

Antalya, Turkey’s glamorous tourism capital, sits on the southwestern Mediterranean coast, a gateway to the Turkish Riviera. Bordered by the natural beauty of the forest-clad Taurus Mountains, authentic hammams, al fresco restaurants and luxe all-inclusive resorts flank the miles of golden sand beaches, a romantic backdrop for a loved-up break. Scenic views over Tahtali Mountain from the Tunektepe Cable Cars – with panoramic summit restaurant – are ideal for a date night, or head into Kaleici, the romantic stone-walled old quarter, for echoes of Antalya’s Roman port past and Hadrian’s Gate landmark.

Affordable Antalya cuts costs with an extensive public transport system, hearty cheap eats from fragrant street food stands and the best attractions come for free: sprawling beaches and azure waters that beg for you to dip your toe in – it’s no surprise UK tourists are flocking here.

Where to stay

Adults-only Diamond Elite Hotel & Spa wellness hotel sits near the historic town of Side, just 250m from Halk Beach. Comfortable terraced rooms greet couples hoping to spend days lying by lagoon pools, and there’s also a hammam spa and nights dining at the three on-site Mediterranean restaurants.

Love Holidays offers a seven-night all-inclusive holiday to Diamond Elite Hotel & Spa from £336pp. Return flights depart Luton 22 November 2023.

Lisbon, Portugal

Romantic restaurants and pastel de nata cafes line Lisbon’s pastel streets (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Charming culture

Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, is sure to satisfy the couple lusting for a historic (and hilly) city break with viewpoints made for picnics, pastel de nata tart in hand. Think peaceful sunset cruises along the lively Tagus River waterfront, the gentle dance of fado (Portuguese folk music), the whimsical charm of Jardín Botánico de Ajuda and a tangle of poetic pastel streets with azulejos decorative tiles in Alfama, the old Moorish quarter.

The charismatic city is one of Western Europe’s cheapest capitals, exuding romance in neighbours filled with street art, budget-friendly Baroque landmarks and hundreds of restaurants that form a candlelit scene of world-class wine and fresh seafood – you’re even able to bag an espresso for 50p.

Where to stay

Hotel Borges Chiado is located near Bairro Alto’s buzzing fado clubs, is walking distance from a wealth of Lisbon’s delights, and embodies Portuguese charm. One of Lisbon’s oldest hotels, Borges Chiado’s fusion of traditional and modern styles reflects in elegantly styled rooms, some with private balconies overlooking Chiado Square, and the grandeur of the lobby.

EasyJet Holidays offers a three-night city break staying at Hotel Borges Chiado from £231pp. Return flights with 23kg checked luggage each depart Bristol 11 December 2023.

Ksamil, Albania

Just a boat ride from Corfu, Ksamil sits on the sparkling Ionian Sea (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Beach holidays

The crowning jewel of the southern Albanian Riviera, Ksamil in the warm Mediterranean sun is the image of a Caribbean resort without the steep price tag of big-name beach destinations, including its Greek neighbours. Growing in popularity with international tourists, the bargain summer spot is fringed with authentic accommodation behind a waterfront of beach tavernas on the sparkling Ionian Sea.

Three idyllic wild isles float 150m from shore, a swimmable distance great for snorkellers and kayakers to explore, and it’s a short drive to the Unesco-listed Greek and Roman ruins of Butrint National Park. Refreshing cold dips in the famous Blue Eye freshwater spring in Muzine, and boat trip mussle tours with fresh tastings are a highlight of holidays to the Albanian lovebird’s paradise near Corfu.

Where to stay

The Hotel Two Mermaid Ksamil is an enchanting Albanian stay with terraced sea view rooms in shades of sapphire blue and white. There’s a traditional on-site restaurant serving homemade continental breakfasts and a bar complete with a happy hour just a short stroll away from the ample swimming and snorkelling opportunities on golden Lori Beach.

Booking.com offers seven nights in a Hotel Two Mermaid garden view double from £149pp including breakfast. Return Easyjet flights from £67.28pp depart Luton for Corfu 15 April 2024. A one-hour ferry from Corfu to Saranda, a short drive from Ksamil, costs €15–€25 each way.

Krakow, Poland

Krakow, the cultural heart of Poland, is a maze of vibrant market squares (Getty Images)

Best for: Cheap eats

Steeped in history, Krakow, the former royal capital, is a Unesco landmark hotspot, from Wawel Royal Castle to the Wieliczka Salt Mines. The student city in southern Poland is super affordable, too. Cost-savvy couples will find the romantic Planty Park that wraps around the old town ideal for a summer stroll, but a Krakow city break sparkles in winter under the twinkling Christmas market lights.

Whatever the season, nights spent listening to operatic classics, in vibrant jazz clubs or taking carriage rides around Rynek Glówny, Krakow’s medieval market square, are memorable. Eating zapiekanki and drinking vodka at the abundance of local merchants and riding the easy PKP train service keeps costs down, and Polish pints come cheap. Visit Kładka Ojca Bernatka Bridge to cement your love with a scribble on a padlock.

Where to stay

Metropolo By Golden Tulip is only 20 minutes from Krakow’s city centre via tram, and features comfortable and convenient Art Deco-esque rooms with a blend of Chinese and modern European styles, and this fusion extends to its Yulan restaurant. If you indulge a little too much in the traditional Chinese cuisine, you can always to work it off by getting your sweat on in the hotel’s sauna and gym.

Thomas Cook provides a three-night city break to Metropolo By Golden Tulip from £150.55pp. Return flights depart Luton 29 November 2023.

Costa Adeje, Tenerife

Find plush boutiques and seafront eats on the shimmering Adeje coast (Getty Images)

Best for: Sophisticated sands

The Canary Islands floats off Morocco’s coast, with Costa Adeje, a tourist-orientated upscale resort, inhabiting southwestern Tenerife. Costa Adeje basks in consistent temperatures and sunshine hours, with year-round warm seas and Blue Flag beaches, including the volcanic sands of Playa Fañabe scattered with loungers and watersports galore – it’s not hard to see why the rows of inexpensive luxury hotels are so attractive to visitors.

Designer labels, the impressive greens of championship course Golf Costa Adeje and days spent at Siam Park, Europe’s largest water park, allow couples to float tropical lazy rivers hand in hand. The lively promenade with al fresco restaurants and glitzy yacht-filled marina, Puerto Colon, is the ideal departure point for dolphin- and whale-watching boat trips in the Atlantic, and there’s an emphasis on tapas sharing plates at pocket-friendly tables for two.

Where to stay

Hilltop aparthotel Panoramica Heights in Torviscas is blessed with sprawling views of the Atlantic and the Costa Adeje waterfront without all the noise. Guests will stay in stylish self-catering apartments fitted with well-equipped kitchenettes and a balcony for a cosy date night in – there’s even a rooftop pool, sun terrace and snack bar with views that live up to the hotel’s namesake.

Tui offers a four-night self-catering stay at Panoramic Heights from £311.22pp. Return flights depart Gatwick 27 November 2023.

Lille, France

It’s fine art, patisseries and quaint B&Bs for lovers in Lille (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Cosy city breaks

The cultural “capital of Flanders” in the northern Hauts-de-France region has a cheerful character that’s just right for a weekend city break that comes at a comfortable cost, much cheaper in comparison to Parisian prices. Visitors can score a bargain at buzzing flea markets and save cash by leisurely walking the romantic Parc de la Citadelle canals on foot – the steps are easily rewarded with a spa day at one of several sanctuaries that dot the city.

The underrated city blends a feast of French and Flemish influences in its architecture and at the hole-in-the-wall restaurants serving carbonade flamande, a beer-stewed beef, in the Grand Place square. Beyond the cultural thrills, the enchantingly traditional Vieux-Lille old town, a maze of stone houses and 17th-century brick, wows with its cobbled streets laden with converted weavers’ cottages, coffee and waffle stops. All thise, and just under two hours from London on the Eurostar.

Where to stay

Walking distance from Lille Europe train station, Hotel Carlton offers a spell-binding stay in the heart of Lille with views of the Opera and the Old Stock Exchange. Room interiors enjoy elegant decor with an emphasis on comfort evident in the plush bathrobes, complimentary care products and “Carlton Lille” chocolates. Buffet breakfasts serve up fresh fruit and local produce overlooking Place du Théâtre and the bespoke cocktail bar is an intimate spot for a personalised tasting.

Booking.com provides three nights of bed and breakfast accommodation at Hotel Carlton from £240.50pp. Take the Eurostar direct from London St Pancras to Lille Europe, a 10-minute walk from the city centre; returns from £98pp on 19 May 2024.

