We’re still recovering from Christmas, but it’s not too soon to book a February holiday, especially if you plan to travel during the half-term school break.

Skiers can head to St Anton and enjoy the snowy Austrian Alps, or they can splash out on a great winter adventure in Greenland.

Get into the carnival spirit in Nice, or do absolutely nothing but swim and eat in the Maldives.

Spend the half-term holiday in affordable Lanzarote, or stay closer to home on the coasts of North Devon or Pembrokeshire.

If you’re feeling flush, indulge in an epic rail journey through Malaysia. Wherever you choose to go on holiday in February, you’ll find some inspiration here.

Austria

open image in gallery Hit the slopes of St Anton this February ( Getty Images )

Revel in all the snow that’s been falling in the Alps, and enjoy a week’s skiing in one of Austria’s buzziest resorts, St Anton. Iglu Ski has slashed 55 per cent off a break at Hotel Galzig, handily located in the centre of the village by the Galzigbahn gondola. Seven nights from 7 February start at £1,472pp, down from £3,243, and include flights, transfers and breakfast.

Lanzarote

open image in gallery Spend half-term in Lanzarote ( Getty Images )

Proof that going away even during February half-term needn’t cost a bomb, Mercury Holidays has a week’s break in the sunshine at Sands Beach Resort in Lanzarote starting at only £669pp. You’ll be right by Costa Tequise and Playa de los Charcos, although the hotel itself has its own sandy stretch as well as a pool. The price for a 15 February departure includes flights and is room only.

Devon

open image in gallery North Devon offers beautiful coastline ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Get to know the rugged North Devon coast using Hartland Cottage as your comfortable and charming base. This thatched cottage has four bedrooms and is in a bucolic setting surrounded by woodland – there’s even a stream running through the garden. You’ll be about a mile from Hartland village and Hartland Abbey, and Clovelly and Hartland Quay are a short drive away. Booked through Marsdens Devon Cottages, the property is available from 14 February for a five-night self-catering break from £814. Up to two dogs are welcome at £20 each.

Maldives

open image in gallery Swim in the Maldives’ warm, clear waters this winter ( Getty Images )

If the thought of doing very little but swimming in warm, clear waters, snorkelling, eating freshly caught seafood and dreaming by the Indian Ocean appeals, you’re in luck. Away Holidays has a six-night break in Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, a premium all-inclusive resort on the Kaafu atoll, only a 30-minute speedboat transfer from Malé airport. Prices for a 7 February departure start at £1,955pp and include flights and all-inclusive accommodation in a garden villa.

France

open image in gallery Nice Carnival is held from 11 February to 1 March ( Getty Images )

They really know how to put on a carnival in Nice, which runs from 11 February to 1 March in 2026. Join the partygoers at the Carnival Parade of Lights or during the hilarious battle of the flowers during one of the four Flower Parades. Or just bask in the sunshine and visit Nice’s excellent museums and food market. Stay in the art-filled and very central Hotel Windsor with i-escape, which has availability from 11 February starting at £79 a night.

Wales

open image in gallery Head to Pembrokeshire for Valentine’s Day ( Getty Images )

If you’re looking for a romantic place for a Valentine’s break, check out the cute little Dairy Cottage in Pembrokeshire Coastal National Park. This one-bedroom cottage with exposed stone walls, wood-burning stove, slate floors and a pretty garden is only a 10-minute walk from the Pembrokeshire Coastal Footpath and Aberbach beach. Booked through Rural Retreats, it’s available from 13-16 February for £315, down from £450.

And if you want to splash out…

Greenland

open image in gallery Winter in Greenland is particularly special ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Embrace winter in all its Arctic glory on this epic adventure in Greenland run by Best Served Scandinavia. Spend a night in Copenhagen before flying above the Arctic Circle to Ilulissat and its enormous icebergs off Greenland’s west coast. Watch the Northern Lights from your glass-walled cabin, go husky sledding and sail among the icebergs. Prices start at £4,455pp and include flights, transfers, transport, B&B accommodation in Copenhagen and Ilulissat, a welcome dinner and excursions.

Malaysia and Thailand

open image in gallery Travel through the Cameron Highlands towards Bangkok ( Getty Images )

This 18-day Singapore to Bangkok by Rail group holiday is filled with one wonder after another as you travel through the Malay peninsula and the Cameron Highlands towards Bangkok. Much of it is by train, giving you time and space to revel in Malaysia’s landscapes before flying to Phuket. Wendy Wu Tours has a 20 February departure starting at £6,390, down from £6,690, including all flights, transport, all meals, guided tours and excursions.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk