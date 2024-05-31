Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

With the general election taking place on 4 July, you’ve got plenty of opportunities afterwards to take a summer holiday before schools break up later in the month and prices start to shoot through the roof.

With the British spring doing its usual stop-start thing, you might want to look further afield for some summertime sunshine and warmth.

Spend a week in one of Italy’s quieter and lesser-known lakes in an elegant waterside hotel, or escape to a Greek island and feast on grilled meats by the Ionian Sea. Hole up in a Turkish bolthole overlooking the Aegean, or follow in the BBC’s Race Across the World’s footsteps in Malaysia.

Stay closer to home with hikes in the Lake District or spend days on sandy beaches in North Devon. Whatever type of holiday you’re planning in July, some of these ideas will inspire you.

Read more on travel inspiration:

Italy

Leave the crowded shores of Garda and Como for Lake Orta ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While Lakes Como, Garda and Maggiore draw the crowds, head instead to little and less-known Lake Orta. Stay at the Hotel Giardinetto in the village of Pettenasco and soak up the romance of being right on the lake, with its own private boat and landing stage. There’s also an outdoor pool to go with a pretty restaurant terrace. Citalia has a five-night break at the Hotel Giardinetto departing 5 July from £878pp, including flights and transfers; half-board is also available.

Greece

Paxos is perfect for sun-drenched stays on the Ionian ( Getty Images )

Enjoy lovely views of Gaios, the diminutive capital of equally tiny Paxos, from one of the Theodora Apartments run by Sunvil. Each apartment comes with a double bedroom and a balcony or patio looking out over the Ionian Sea, while to the rear is a relaxing shared garden with a swimming pool. The village centre is only a few hundred yards away. Seven nights’ self-catering from 8 July costs from £699pp, including flights and transfers.

Lake District

Break in your walking boots from Buttermere ( Getty Images )

Hassness Country House on the shore of Buttermere makes an idyllic setting for this self-guided walking holiday offered by Ramble Worldwide. Choose from a selection of Lakeland hikes, including walking from Buttermere to Rannerdale Knotts and to Haystacks from Honister, as well as around Crummock Water and through Borrowdale. A three-night self-guided break from 26–29 July costs from £449pp – down from £536 – and includes breakfast, packed lunches and dinner.

Turkey

Take a romantic retreat to Turkey this July ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

High in the hills above Kalkan is a beautiful retreat with everything you need for a romantic holiday. Simpson Travel has availability in its Simpson Secret Uzumlu, a one-bedroom stone and wood house surrounded by greenery, and with its own pool and hot tub – plus views of the Aegean from one of its balconies. It comes with a hire car so you can drive to the coast and flop on one of Kalkan’s beaches when you’re not dining in a village restaurant in Uzumlu. A week’s self-catering departing 7 July costs from £1,500pp, including flights and hire car.

Malaysia

For an idyllic slice of Southeast Asia, visit Langkawi island ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you’ve been bitten by the Race Across the World bug and want a taste of Southeast Asia, book a holiday at Rebak Island Resort & Marina on its own island off the northern Malaysian island of Langkawi. This is the place to kick back and chill out on the sandy beach beside the hotel, or in its swimming pool and spa. Away Holidays has seven-night half-board breaks in July from £1,139pp (or £1,029 B&B), including flights.

Devon

Appledore has pubs, beaches and estuary views ( Getty Images )

Soak up views of the estuary where the Taw and Torridge rivers meet when you stay at Gulls Cry, in the fishing village of Appledore. This period two-bedroom cottage has its living space on the upper floor to make the most of those views. You’ll have Appledore’s pubs and restaurants on your doorstep, and the beaches at Instow, Westward Ho! and Saunton Sands a short drive away. Booked through Marsdens Devon Cottages, it costs £711 for a seven-night rental, down from £876, from 12 July. One medium-sized dog is welcome at an additional £20.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk