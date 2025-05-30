Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

School holidays don’t start till quite late in July this year, leaving time to explore parts of Europe before prices shoot up and the crowds descend.

Check out one of the most attractive resorts along Turkey’s Izmir coast and plunge into the clear waters of the Aegean Sea. Southern Italy also beckons, with the hilltop towns and long sandy beaches of Puglia.

If you’re looking for a grand adventure, let an escorted rail tour of India take you into its summertime hill stations and astounding mountain scenery.

Once the school holidays kick in, take the family to one of Atlantic France’s most appealing coastal villages. Stay closer to home in a cosy cottage in Suffolk, or indulge in a foodie break on the Scottish island of Islay.

Whichever holiday you’re thinking about taking in July, have a look at these ideas.

Read more: Your ultimate summer holiday packing list

Turkey

open image in gallery Visit Phokaia Beach Resort near Foça in Izmir ( Getty Images )

Soak up the sunshine and sophisticated vibe of Mark Warner Phokaia Beach Resort near Foça in Izmir, where you can be as active or as lazy as you like. Take advantage of the huge range of activities – tennis, pickleball, watersports and fitness, among many others – plus four pools and a fabulous stretch of beach right in front of the hotel. Travel on 1 July when prices start at £1,199pp, including flights, transfers, five days’ full-board and two days’ half-board accommodation.

Book now

Read more: The best cities to visit in Turkey

India

open image in gallery Travel by rail and coach between Delhi and Mumbai ( Getty Images )

If Race Across the World has inspired you to travel to India, do it in comfort and style with this Royal Indian Odyssey escorted journey with Mercury Holidays. Over 15 days, you’ll travel by rail and coach between Delhi and Mumbai to see such classic sights as Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Mehrangarh Fort and lake-filled Udaipur. Prices for a 16 July departure start at £2,099pp, saving £200, and include flights, transfers, entrance fees, 13 excursions and 39 meals.

Book now

Read more: Now is the perfect time to discover India’s most underrated city

Italy

open image in gallery Hotel Monte Sarago overlooks Ostuni’s old town ( Getty Images )

Bask in views of one of Puglia’s most delightful hilltop towns from your own hilly perch at Hotel Monte Sarago. Its outdoor pool overlooking Ostuni’s old town is the place for laid-back afternoons after you’ve spent the day exploring Puglia’s beaches, historic towns, cute white trulli buildings and tranquil coastal nature reserves. Citalia has five nights at Hotel Monte Sarago from 4 July from £950pp, including flights, transfers and breakfast.

Book now

Read more: The best towns and villages in Tuscany

Suffolk

open image in gallery Hole up in a pretty Suffolk village ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Hole up in the pretty Suffolk village of Yoxford when you stay at Coach House Cottage, whose extensive gardens roll down towards the River Yox. This characterful two-bedroom cottage has plenty of places to relax and dine indoors and out, and also includes a barbecue. There’s a pub within staggering distance, and the nearest beach is six miles away. Booked through Suffolk Secrets, it’s available from 6 July for £607 for five nights’ self-catering.

Book now

Read more: Discovering the ‘His Dark Materials’ walking tour in Oxford

France

open image in gallery Cap Ferret is on France’s wild Atlantic coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Camping in France” is the usual failsafe idea that pops up during the school holidays when you want to take the children away and not spend a fortune. But at Siblu’s Les Viviers, you’ll be in one of France’s loveliest places to stay, Cap Ferret, on its wild Atlantic coast. Stay in a two-bedroom mobile home from 29 July for seven nights from £1,033 for a family of four, and you’ll have a week of swimming in the site’s lake and private beach and more activities than the kids will have time for. And you can visit the oyster villages running along the peninsula, take a boat to Arcachon and even pop down to the massive Dune du Pilat, Europe’s highest sand dune.

Book now

Read more: Meet the women running remote refuges in the wilds of the French Alps

Scotland

open image in gallery Islay is one of the most enchanting islands in Scotland ( Getty Images )

Get away from it all on a weekend break at Another Place The Machrie on Islay, one of the most enchanting islands in Scotland – not to mention among the booziest thanks to its nine whisky distilleries. Book a room at The Machrie and enjoy long walks along the seven-mile sandy beach, or play a round of golf. Prices for a three-night break from Friday to Monday or Saturday to Tuesday cost from £928 per room, including breakfast, one dinner and one Sunday lunch, plus discounts on golf and spa treatments.

Book now

Read more: The Scottish city break that you probably haven’t considered

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk