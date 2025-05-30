The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best holidays to book for July 2025, from Suffolk staycations to Indian rail adventures
Summer will – hopefully – start hotting up in July, and whether you’re keen to escape to the beaches of Puglia or take a foodie Scotland break, here’s some inspiration for your next holiday
School holidays don’t start till quite late in July this year, leaving time to explore parts of Europe before prices shoot up and the crowds descend.
Check out one of the most attractive resorts along Turkey’s Izmir coast and plunge into the clear waters of the Aegean Sea. Southern Italy also beckons, with the hilltop towns and long sandy beaches of Puglia.
If you’re looking for a grand adventure, let an escorted rail tour of India take you into its summertime hill stations and astounding mountain scenery.
Once the school holidays kick in, take the family to one of Atlantic France’s most appealing coastal villages. Stay closer to home in a cosy cottage in Suffolk, or indulge in a foodie break on the Scottish island of Islay.
Whichever holiday you’re thinking about taking in July, have a look at these ideas.
Turkey
Soak up the sunshine and sophisticated vibe of Mark Warner Phokaia Beach Resort near Foça in Izmir, where you can be as active or as lazy as you like. Take advantage of the huge range of activities – tennis, pickleball, watersports and fitness, among many others – plus four pools and a fabulous stretch of beach right in front of the hotel. Travel on 1 July when prices start at £1,199pp, including flights, transfers, five days’ full-board and two days’ half-board accommodation.
India
If Race Across the World has inspired you to travel to India, do it in comfort and style with this Royal Indian Odyssey escorted journey with Mercury Holidays. Over 15 days, you’ll travel by rail and coach between Delhi and Mumbai to see such classic sights as Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Mehrangarh Fort and lake-filled Udaipur. Prices for a 16 July departure start at £2,099pp, saving £200, and include flights, transfers, entrance fees, 13 excursions and 39 meals.
Italy
Bask in views of one of Puglia’s most delightful hilltop towns from your own hilly perch at Hotel Monte Sarago. Its outdoor pool overlooking Ostuni’s old town is the place for laid-back afternoons after you’ve spent the day exploring Puglia’s beaches, historic towns, cute white trulli buildings and tranquil coastal nature reserves. Citalia has five nights at Hotel Monte Sarago from 4 July from £950pp, including flights, transfers and breakfast.
Suffolk
Hole up in the pretty Suffolk village of Yoxford when you stay at Coach House Cottage, whose extensive gardens roll down towards the River Yox. This characterful two-bedroom cottage has plenty of places to relax and dine indoors and out, and also includes a barbecue. There’s a pub within staggering distance, and the nearest beach is six miles away. Booked through Suffolk Secrets, it’s available from 6 July for £607 for five nights’ self-catering.
France
“Camping in France” is the usual failsafe idea that pops up during the school holidays when you want to take the children away and not spend a fortune. But at Siblu’s Les Viviers, you’ll be in one of France’s loveliest places to stay, Cap Ferret, on its wild Atlantic coast. Stay in a two-bedroom mobile home from 29 July for seven nights from £1,033 for a family of four, and you’ll have a week of swimming in the site’s lake and private beach and more activities than the kids will have time for. And you can visit the oyster villages running along the peninsula, take a boat to Arcachon and even pop down to the massive Dune du Pilat, Europe’s highest sand dune.
Scotland
Get away from it all on a weekend break at Another Place The Machrie on Islay, one of the most enchanting islands in Scotland – not to mention among the booziest thanks to its nine whisky distilleries. Book a room at The Machrie and enjoy long walks along the seven-mile sandy beach, or play a round of golf. Prices for a three-night break from Friday to Monday or Saturday to Tuesday cost from £928 per room, including breakfast, one dinner and one Sunday lunch, plus discounts on golf and spa treatments.
Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk
