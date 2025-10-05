Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

November for winter sports fans means the start of the ski season in some high-altitude resorts, and the chance to get back on the slopes.

If you prefer warm sunshine, head to Mexico’s Riviera Maya for some serious beach time, or explore the wonderfully unusual landscapes of the Maltese island of Gozo.

Seville makes a sweet city break at this time of the year, and the open spaces of the North Norfolk coast and the Fife countryside might be just what you need for a cosy getaway.

Planning a big-ticket adventure? Combine safari in Botswana with Mozambique’s beaches, or get to know Japan’s ancient walking trails on a tailor-made holiday.

Wherever you choose to go on holiday in November, you’ll get some travel inspiration here.

France

open image in gallery Get a head start on the ski season at high-altitude Val Thorens ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Get a head start on the ski season at high-altitude Val Thorens in France’s 3 Vallées, whose season opens on the weekend of 22 November. Iglu Ski has a six-night break at Club Med Val Thorens Sensations, which is in the heart of the village and has ski-in-ski-out access. Prices for a 23 November departure start at £1,388pp, down from £1,456pp, and include all-inclusive accommodation, lift passes and ski/snowboard lessons, but travel is extra.

Spain

open image in gallery Seville’s temperatures are less scorching in November ( Getty Images )

Enjoy the mellow warmth of Seville from the vantage point of La Casa del Maestro, a delightful boutique hotel in the central Barrio de Santa Cruz district. This former home of flamenco guitarist Niño Ricardo has charming musical themes (not surprisingly) and a roof terrace where you can enjoy city views. Booked through i-escape, double rooms start at £87 a night in November.

Norfolk

open image in gallery Enjoy a cosy stay near the North Norfolk coast ( Getty Images )

Blow the cobwebs away with long walks on the sands of Old Hunstanton when you stay at Willow Cottage near the North Norfolk coast. This three-bedroom cottage in traditional Norfolk flint and brick is only a mile from the beach and is the place for cosy evenings in front of the fire under beamed ceilings. It sleeps six, and you can squeeze an extra two people on the sofabed in the TV room. Canine Cottages has four nights from 1 November for £1,058, and up to two dogs are welcome.

Mexico

open image in gallery Explore beaches and ancient Mayan sites on Mexico’s Riviera Maya ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Combine complete relaxation with day trips to ancient Mayan sites when you stay at Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. This all-inclusive resort on the Yucatan peninsula is right on the beach and features an outdoor pool and spa, and the ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum are just an hour away. Tropical Sky has a seven-night holiday starting at £1,425pp, including flights and all-inclusive accommodation, departing 16 November.

Malta

open image in gallery Pleasant temperatures await on the island of Gozo ( Getty Images )

Malta’s little sister island of Gozo is a magical place where you can still enjoy temperatures in the 20s in November. Use the luxurious Ta Cenc Hotel and Spa as your base for some superb walking around the island. For lazy days, chill out in the hotel’s two pools and spa, or hit the beach. Mercury Holidays has a seven-night break departing 24 November and starting at £490pp, including flights and breakfast.

Scotland

open image in gallery The Fife countryside is beautiful in winter ( Getty Images )

Surround yourself in the serene Fife countryside at Cynicus, an eco-lodge on a working farm near St Andrews. Its light-filled open-plan interior is stylishly designed, and there’s also a wood-burning stove for chilly nights. It sleeps six in three double bedrooms, and up to two dogs are welcome. Cottages & Castles has a five-night stay at Cynicus from 14 November for £780.

And if you want to splash out...

Botswana

open image in gallery A stay in Botswana’s Okavango Delta is worth the splurge ( Getty Images )

Push the boat out – in this case literally – on this romantic holiday starting with a luxurious four-night safari stay in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. You’ll be drifting along the waterways in a mokoro (traditional canoe) when you’re not being driven in a 4x4 or exploring on foot. After a night in Johannesburg, you’ll fly to Mozambique for five nights lazing on white sands. Rainbow Tours offers this 12-night Botswana and Mozambique Escape (including two on overnight flights) from £9,550pp, including all flights, transfers, transport, almost all meals and all entrance fees.

Japan

open image in gallery Spend three nights walking the Kumano Kodo ( Getty Images )

Selective Asia’s Following Ancient Trails is a sublime way to explore Japan on foot. It’s a tailor-made holiday usually running over 17 days in which you’ll wander along ancient pilgrimage trails of the southern Kansai region, the streets of Tokyo, the landscapes of Nagano, as well as Kyoto and Osaka. The guide price of £6,390pp includes three nights in Tokyo, two nights in Kamikochi, two nights on the Nakesendo Way, three in Kyoto, three nights walking the Kumano Kodo, two around Ise and one in Osaka, as well as internal transport, guides and some meals. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk