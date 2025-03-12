The best ferry trips to take in the UK and Ireland this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For those seeking aquatic exploration, the UK and Ireland offer stunning coastlines easily accessible by boat.

A network of ferries connects numerous destinations, presenting opportunities for coastal adventures close to home.

Ferry trips offer an affordable and convenient option for family holidays, with flexible timetables and generous baggage allowances.

As the days get warmer, there’s never been a better time to get out on the water.

Here are some of the best close-to-home destinations for a ferry trip this spring.

Jersey

open image in gallery John Nettles and Deborah Grant on the set of 'Bergerac' ( Getty Images )

Jersey has seen a surge in interest due to the reboot of the 1980s TV series Bergerac. The crime drama, which follows a troubled detective, was filmed on the island.

The St Brelade’s Bay Hotel is offering a Bergerac Break, allowing guests to stay in the Penthouse Suite featured in the show’s second episode. The hotel also provides a self-guided Location Tour Map, highlighting key spots from both the original and new series, including Bouley Bay, St Ouen’s Bay, and the Royal Square in St Helier.

Starting at the end of March, DFDS will operate ferry crossings from Portsmouth and Poole to St Helier, with a journey time of just over four hours.

How: Half-board packages from £358pp (two sharing). Visit stbreladesbayhotel.com.

Crossings from £152 per car one way (two travelling). Visit dfds.com.

Kilkee, Co Clare, Ireland

open image in gallery Kilkee boasts natural sea arches and blowholes

The rugged west coast of Ireland, a jewel in the crown of the Wild Atlantic Way, offers a dramatic landscape that captivates visitors. County Clare's Kilkee is an ideal base for exploring some of the coastline's most remarkable natural wonders.

The Bridges of Ross provide a stunning display of the Atlantic Ocean's power, where natural sea arches and blowholes have been carved over millennia. For breathtaking panoramic views, the Kilkee cliff walk offers a scenic trail that overlooks the majestic Cliffs of Moher.

History enthusiasts can explore the 17th-century Loop Head Lighthouse, perched at the peninsula's tip. Keep an eye out for seals and dolphins.

For those seeking more sheltered waters, Spanish Cove is a perfect spot for snorkelling. At low tide, the bay's rock pools teem with marine life, including starfish and sea anemones.

How: A seven-night stay at the First Floor Apartments in Kilkee costs from £626 (based on four sharing), including accommodation and ferry travel to Rosslare, Dublin from Pembroke, Wales. Visit irishferries.com.

Ventnor, Isle of Wight

open image in gallery The Isle of Wight has been a popular holiday destination since the Victorian era

The Isle of Wight, once lauded by Charles Dickens as “the prettiest place I ever saw in my life, at home or abroad”, remains a captivating destination throughout the year.

Ventnor, a seaside town on the island easily accessible across the Solent, became a favoured spot for hundreds of Victorians during their holidays. Renowned for its unique microclimate and abundant sunshine, this picturesque town has evolved into a hub for gourmet dining experiences.

Visitors can indulge in local produce at esteemed restaurants such as the Smoking Lobster, Cantina, and The Hambrough. For a more relaxed experience, The Spyglass Inn offers the perfect setting to enjoy a pint while watching the waves gently roll onto the shore. Wine enthusiasts can explore a selection of 900 wines at The Terrace, a recently renovated six-bedroom waterside property perched above the Esplanade.

How: Rooms from £200 per night including breakfast and an evening wine tasting. Visit theterraceventnor.co.uk.

Car ferry crossings from Portsmouth to Fishbourne from around £45 one way. Visit wightlink.co.uk.

Lough Derg, Ireland

open image in gallery Visitors to Lough Derg can swim, fish, kayak or paddleboard on the lake

For an adventure-packed break in sublime surroundings, pretty village Terryglass is an ideal base. Set on the northern shores of Lough Derg, it’s the starting point for multiple hiking routes with good access to watersports facilities based around Ireland’s third largest lake.

Swim, fish, kayak or paddleboard on glassy waters wrapped by mountains, or rent a boat to explore hidden coves and secret shores. Nearby, Portumna Forest Park has several well-marked trails, with chances to spot fallow deer, foxes, badgers and pine martens.

Several historic sites are also easily accessible, including an ancient monastic site founded by St. Columba in the 6th century and the restored 15th-century Norman Redwood Castle. Stay at the Old Court Holiday Homes on the edge of the lake and spend the day with pub grub and live music at the Derg Inn.

How: A seven-night stay at Old Court Holiday Homes costs from £820.30 (for up to six people), including ferry crossings. Visit irishferries.com.