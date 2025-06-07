Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As summer sneaks up on us, so do the last few weeks to organise Father’s Day celebrations ahead of Sunday 15 June.

With this inevitably comes last-minute card shopping, serious sibling negotiations on dad’s favourite beer and religiously checking the weather forecast in the run-up to the family barbecue.

If gifts prove too tricky and socks for the third year in a row feel like a step too far, why not give your paternal figures the gift of quality time? Food, football, booze and golf are often a good place to start – but there are also plenty of options that are a little more original. There are whiskies to taste, tandem bikes to pedal and facials to relax dotted across the UK, along with days out doing everything from taking a steak-searing masterclass or hurtling down a zip line over a quarry in Wales.

Here are our top picks of things to do with dad for some stereotypical but failsafe fun this Father’s Day.

Whet your palette at a whiskey tasting

open image in gallery Single malt whisky and liqueurs await ( Cotswolds Distillery )

Whiskey connoisseurs (over 18) can spend the afternoon at a range of distilleries across the country this Father’s Day. To enjoy a whiskey tipple in Stourton with Dad, visit the Cotswolds Distillery for their daily hour-and-a-half cask warehouse tour and tasting session of award-winning spirits and liqueurs.

Cotswolds Distillery Tour & Tasting with lunch from £37 per person; cotswoldsdistillery.com

Take a steak cooking class at The Langham

open image in gallery Perfect your steak sears at The Langham this Father’s Day ( The Langham )

To fine-tune the steak skills of culinary-inclined fathers, a Shaken & Seared cooking masterclass at Sauce by The Langham promises to teach all things preparation, seasoning and sauce. With a welcome cocktail, steak dinner with wine and sharing dessert included in the class, it’s sure to get the well done from Dad.

Shaken & Seared cooking class, from £185 per person; saucebylangham.com

Relax with a Donnington Valley spa experience

open image in gallery Spend a day out in Newbury to decompress with Dad ( Donnington Valley )

There’s an activity for every proud parent this 16 June, no matter how you choose to unwind. Treat fathers to a spa day – with a side of golf – at Donnington Valley in Berkshire for some R&R and a round of nine holes. Think energising facials, rolling countryside and a terrace bar for the ultimate family kickback.

TempleSpa 85-minute massage, £85; donningtonvalley.co.uk

Kick back with a couple of rare Cubans

open image in gallery Light up in this Knightsbridge spot ( Bvlgari Hotels )

For fathers who savour the finer things, spend some time at Edward Sahakian’s Cigar Shop and Sampling Lounge. This sophisticated space in the Bvlgari Hotel London offers a wide selection of cigars – including some vintage Havanas from Edward's private collection. Even if you don't know a Churchill from a corona but fancy indulging, the experts can assist; there are also heady spirit and cocktail menus to pair with your smoke.

Whiskey and cigar pairing experience for two, £250; bulgarihotels.com

Brave a ghostly walking tour in Edinburgh

open image in gallery How about a witchy history lesson in Scotland? ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A ghoulish walk through the dark streets of Edinburgh is not one to be forgotten in a hurry. Thrill-seeking families in the Scottish capital will feel shivers down their spine on this free walking ghost tour through the Old Town, alleyways and graveyards after dark.

Free 1.5-hour ghost tour from 7pm daily with Edinburgh Free Tour; fareharbor.com

Swim under the stars at Bristol Lido

open image in gallery Tuck into a meal beside the water at Bristol Lido ( Bristol Lido )

You can treat dad to a mini spa day plus a meal at Bristol’s luxurious outdoor lido. Arrive at 6pm and enjoy two hours use of the heated pool, sauna and steam room before getting back into your clothes for a delicious tapas meal. Dishes include salt cod fritters, scallops and patatas bravas with aioli.

Swim and small plates from £50 per person; lidobristol.com

Get competitive with an indoor clay pigeon shoot

open image in gallery Aim high at Clays shooting ( Clays )

If your dad’s got good aim and excellent hand-eye coordination, take a trip to Clays, either in the City of London, Canary Wharf or Birmingham. The indoor target shooting is the ideal place to indulge in a little healthy competition with a cocktail and some calamari, whatever the weather.

40-minute game at Clay’s Canary Wharf, from £8; clays.bar

Pedal in pairs on a tandem bike ride

open image in gallery Weather permitting, a roll through Sussex on two wheels is an ideal June activity ( Getty Images )

Why not scrap competitive cycling sessions and take a tandem pedal through the Sussex countryside to relive arguments past on who is doing most of the legwork this Father’s Day? We forecast great views, light squabbling and a lot of laughs.

Sussex Countryside Four Hour Tandem Bike Hire, £50; virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Fly through the sky on a Welsh zipline

open image in gallery Reach new heights in North Wales this Father’s Day ( Zip World )

Tick off a first this Father’s Day with a bucket list 100mph zipline over the Penrhyn Quarry in Bangor. With Snowdonia views and space for a family of four to fly at the same time – 700 feet high – a voucher for Zip World is a great gift for adrenaline junkies to race 1,555m to the bottom of the ‘Velocity’ line.

Zip World Velocity day flight for four people for £299; zipworld.co.uk

Venture off-road on a 4x4 driving experience

open image in gallery Share some thrills at Mercedes Benz World in Surrey ( Mercedes-Benz )

If fast cars are dad’s thing, an off-road G-Wagon adventure at Mercedes Benz World offers a nerve-wracking drive through a variety of terrains, inclines, water crossings and obstacles on a foot-to-the-floor 10-acre circuit in Weybridge. Whether learning the skills as a driver or feeling the thrill as a passenger, there’s something for everyone on and off the track.

4x4 G-Class Passenger Ride for three people from £45; mercedes-benzworld.co.uk

