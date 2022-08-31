Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

September is such an appealing month for a holiday, particularly in parts of Europe where the temperatures are firmly in summery figures and the sea is still invitingly warm. Many countries are dropping Covid restrictions that stuck in place for more than two years, opening yet more horizons for holidaymakers. Wherever you plan to go in September, be sure to take a look at some of these holiday ideas.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has finally been deemed safe for non-essential travel by the Foreign Office, bringing a sigh of relief to those desperate to visit the island. The stylish Jetwing Beach Hotel is in a superb spot facing Negombo Beach on the south-western coast about 40km north of the capital, Colombo. Keep cool in the palm-shaded gardens when you’re not relaxing on golden sands or lazing in the two outdoor pools and spa. Tropical Sky offers seven nights’ B&B accommodation at the Jetwing Beach Hotel from £899pp, including flights.

Morocco

Combine Morocco’s royal cities with visits to its national parks and mountainous landscapes on this eight-day group tour with On the Go Tours. Start in Casablanca before exploring Rabat and the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis, and the vividly blue city of Chefchaouen. Then you’ll be in the Rif Mountains and Talessemtane National Park before making your way to Fès, the High Atlas Mountains and finishing with a flourish in Marrakech. There’s 10 per cent off the tour departing 11 September, down from £775pp to £698pp, which includes B&B accommodation, tours and transfers, but not flights.

Sri Lanka, where the Foreign Office has lifted its travel warning (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

France

Late summer means wine harvest time in Languedoc and the chance to enjoy mellow countryside minus the crowds. A 10-minute drive from the pretty town of Pézenas is the Wine Terrace, a three-bedroom apartment within an old priory surrounded by the vineyards of Alignan-du-Vent. Offered by Vintage Travel, the apartment has its own private terrace with a barbecue and dining area, as well as access to two shared pools, extensive grounds, table tennis and washing machines. It sleeps six comfortably in three double rooms, and is available on 10 September for seven nights from £1,399.

Italy

Tuscany in September is truly heavenly, all those rolling vineyards and rows of cypresses looking even more beautiful in the late-summer sun. Book one of the apartments (converted from farmhouses) in Il Borgo di Montereggi or neighbouring Il Casale, and you’ll find yourself in the midst of peaceful olive groves yet only half an hour from Florence. Apartments have either one or two bedrooms, with one that has its own patio for al fresco meals. They all share access to a swimming pool and large gardens, and the estate produces its own olive oil and wine. Citalia has a week’s self-catering in a two-bedroom apartment at Il Borgo from £425pp, including flights, departing 27 September.

Tuscany’s olive groves are ripe for exploring (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

County Durham

Set within the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Burnhill Tunstall Cottage is an attractive three-bedroom stone house on a working farm. With nature reserves, hiking trails and the Derwent Waterside Park nearby, there are plenty of places for long rambles in the countryside and by the water’s edge. Inside there’s a spacious living/dining area with wood-burner to go with a fully equipped large kitchen, and outdoors there’s a large garden with wide-ranging views. As it’s available through Canine Cottages, up to two dogs are allowed. A week’s rental from 16 September is £627.

Croatia

Proper summer weather hangs around for some time in Croatia, and September is an enchanting time to base yourself in the town of Orebić on the Pelješac peninsula. Take a leisurely tour of the peninsula’s many wineries, which produce some of Croatia’s best vintages, and don’t miss oyster capital Mali Ston with its Game of Thrones locations. The island of Korčula, one of Croatia’s loveliest, is a seven-minute catamaran jaunt away. Sunvil has just launched a new series of holidays in Croatia, including a week’s stay at the Hotel Indijan in Orebić from £840pp, including flights, transfers and breakfast.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk.