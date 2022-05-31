The best last-minute trips to book for June

Not long to wait till we reach the summer solstice, but in many European countries we’re still in the more affordable (and less scorching) shoulder season. June is an excellent time to head to southern Europe as well as further afield in Canada and parts of the UK before the school holidays start. Here are a few ideas to get you planning your holiday in June.

Corfu

Soak up heavenly views of the Ionian Sea when you stay at one of the Kalami Bay apartments run by Sunvil (sunvil.co.uk). The beach is only a couple of minutes’ walk (and the Durrells’ former White House is a little further on), but you feel delightfully out of the way. All of the apartments share a large pool and come with a view of that sparkling sea. Seven nights’ self-catering costs from £699pp for a 13 June departure. Prices include flights and transfers.

Portugal

Soak up the sun in the Algarve (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Get into the Wimbledon spirit by renting the gorgeous Villa Jacaranda and its private tennis court in the Algarve. This six-bedroom villa in the grounds of Penina Golf Course is perfect for sporty groups or families travelling together, with four bedrooms in the main house and a further two in the poolside casita, plus a barbecue in the expansive gardens. Available through CV Villas (cvvillas.com), it costs from £2,424 for a week’s rental from 11 June.

Scotland

If you’re on the hunt for a romantic rural retreat, book yourself into the Loch Ness Bothy through Cottages & Castles (cottages-and-castles.co.uk). This cosy stone house is surrounded by gardens that slope towards the path lining this stretch of Loch Ness – very handy for lazy strolls along the loch. Inside is a warm open-plan living area within thick stone walls, with a galleried bedroom and log-burner if the nights get chilly. You’re only half a mile from the village and pub at Invermoriston, and 10 miles from the atmospheric ruins of Urquhart Castle. Seven nights’ self-catering from 11 June costs £749, down from £827.

Balkans

Take a tour of Tirana (Getty Images)

Discover a corner of Europe that, for the most part, is still off the average tourist’s radar. A Balkan Adventure, a 14-day tour run by Regent Holidays (regent-holidays.co.uk), takes you through Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo, giving you a taste of otherworldly landscapes and fascinating history. You’ll start in Albania’s capital, Tirana, before exploring the Ottoman village of Berat and carrying on to Montenegro’s mountainous national parks and the better-known port of Kotor. You’ll finish in Kosovo where the itinerary includes the beautiful Ottoman city of Prizren. The starting price of £1,720pp includes flights, accommodation, all transfers, breakfast and two dinners.

Canada

You’ll have 15 days to explore some of the many wonders of Canada’s Atlantic provinces on this motorhome self-drive holiday with Canadian Sky (canadiansky.co.uk). Fly into Halifax and check out this exceptionally friendly city (and its fabulous seafood) before stopping in the colourful town of Lunenburg and taking a ride in one of its sailing schooners. Spot whales and go hiking in Kejimkujik National Park before taking the ferry to New Brunswick and Fundy National Park. There’s more in store in Prince Edward Island before you return to Nova Scotia and take the Cabot Trail through Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Prices start at £1,799pp and include flights and 15-day motorhome rental.

Devon

Bideford, Devon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Enjoy North Devon’s appealing mix of coast and countryside when you stay at the Corn Tallet, one of three cottages within Pillhead Farm in Westleigh near Bideford. It has three bedrooms and a large living/dining area, as well as a shared swimming pool and extensive grounds to roam in. Instow’s sandy beach is less than two miles away, and you’ll be able to take your bike along the Tarka Trail, which is only a mile away. A week’s rental from 24 June with Helpful Holidays (helpfulholidays.co.uk) costs £811, down from £1,145.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk