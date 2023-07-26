Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re waiting until September to take your summer holiday, you’re in good company. By then, the air and sea temperatures will be wonderfully warm, pleasant into the evening, but you won’t have the school-holiday madness of July and August to contend with.

If the idea of dipping your feet in the sand, on a beach lapped by Indian Ocean waves, choose Mauritius; given it's in the southern hemisphere, winter is coming to an end in September and the country is beginning to warm up. Rather stay in the UK? Chase down the end of summer either lakeside or wrapped in rolling hills in the Lake District or Shropshire. For getaways that are also get-togethers with friends and family, there's a villa holiday in Tuscany likely to tempt, or for something more romantic, think Croatia or Corsica.

Wherever you decide to go for your September holiday, here's your chance to jump from dreaming to booking.

Lake District

The lakeside beauty of Keswick (Getty Images)

See out the summer amid the glorious beauty of Derwentwater and have Keswick on your doorstep when you rent Rickerby House, in the village of Portinscale. You’ll have fabulous walks to enjoy, including hiking the peaks of Skiddaw and Grisedale Pike. Rickerby House is a short walk from Derwentwater and sleeps eight – and a dog – comfortably in four bedrooms, with an extensive garden for summertime al fresco dining. Sally’s Cottages has a four-night stay from 1–4 September for £1,057, down from £1,233.

Mauritius

Enjoy mid-20s warmth in Mauritius during September (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

September in Mauritius, as winter comes to an end, is an excellent time to enjoy mid-20 warmth – perfect for hiking as well as swimming in the Indian Ocean. Away Holidays is offering a free upgrade from half-board to all-inclusive at the Radisson Blu Poste Lafayette Resort & Spa on the island’s north-east coast, where you have direct access to the long sandy beach as well as an outdoor pool, spa and fitness centre. Prices start at £1,377pp for six nights’ all-inclusive accommodation, including flights, for a 16 September departure.

Corsica

Spend your days in the colourful port town of Calvi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Have the chic waterside restaurants of Calvi’s port and its huge sandy beach within a few minutes’ walk when you stay at one of the apartments in Le Home. In this peaceful spot, the studio and one-bedroom apartments are surrounded by luxuriant gardens and three outdoor pools. If you want to explore the other towns along the northern Balagne coast, hop aboard the little Trinichellu train that trundles along the coast. Save £134 per couple with Corsican Places on a week’s self-catering holiday from 17 September. The starting price of £869pp includes flights and transfers.

Croatia

Bellevue Beach is a relaxed option outside the city walls (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dubrovnik is still bustling in September (although not as manically as in July and August). Stay outside the city walls and it’s a more relaxed way to enjoy this beautiful place. Completely Croatia has a week’s holiday at Hotel Lero north of the old town, within walking distance of Bellevue Beach and the Pile Gate as well as Lapad Bay. There’s also a good bus network. Seven nights’ half-board, 16–23 September, costs from £1,249pp, including flights, luggage and transfers.

Italy

Tuscany offers old towns, vast greenery and glorious landscape (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Right on Tuscany’s border with Umbria is Cà di Cicala, a pair of stone farmhouses with two double bedrooms each and a shared pool. You’ll be right in the heart of nature, among seven acres of secluded woodland, yet only a short drive from the nearest village. Get two families or eight friends together for lazy days in the September sunshine, firing up the outdoor pizza oven. Available through Vintage Travel, a week’s self-catering costs from £1,494 (10–16 September or 17–23 September). There’s also the option to rent one of the houses for four people, from £1,194.

Shropshire

Bishop’s Castle is a gateway to the British countryside (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Treat yourself to a foodie break in the Shropshire Hills at the Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle. Set in pretty market town that’s a handy base for walks, this cosy four-star hotel has stylish rooms to go with its popular restaurant. Dogs are welcome, too, at no charge. Stay for a two-night break in September from £476, which includes dinner and breakfast.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk