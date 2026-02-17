Where’s hot in March? The best holiday destinations for sunny weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget the summer rush; March presents an ideal window for sun-seekers to escape the lingering chill at home. This often-overlooked month offers a perfect opportunity to chase warmth before the peak holiday season truly begins.

By early spring, numerous destinations boast comfortably warm climates. From long-haul favourites such as Australia to the accessible Canary Islands or the balmy Mediterranean charm of Malta, pleasant temperatures await. Crucially, travelling outside peak season means fewer tourists, allowing for relaxed exploration or tranquil days by the sea. This off-peak timing also frequently translates into more attractive prices compared to summer.

To help you plan an early spring break, we’ve rounded up our top picks for hot places to visit in March, as well as suggestions on where to stay.

The best holiday destinations to visit in March 2026

1. Dubai, UAE

open image in gallery Dubai’s spring season is a cooler time to visit the emirate ( Getty Images )

Temperature: Averages of 24C, highs of 29C

Before the sweltering summer heat descends on the emirate, March can be an ideal time to visit this modern metropolis. No activity is off limits in the springtime, as the weather can be mild enough to wander the streets soaking up the culture, taking a dip in the Gulf or visiting some of Dubai’s top attractions, like the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, both the largest of their kind. If you want a taste of Arabian history, venture away from the shiny skyscrapers to the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood for tours around the sandstone wind towers, or head to Dubai’s souks selling anything from spices to textiles. If watersports are on the agenda, Dubai’s hotels and waterfront offer a range of activities, from kitesurfing to hoverboarding, or head down to the Aquaventure World water park with kids.

To stay near Old Dubai, book a room at Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for a boutique experience that blends vintage charm with modern amenities. Suites and hotel rooms celebrate Emirati culture, while the restaurant spotlights traditional flavours of the region. Opposite the hotel, the famous spice and gold souks can be seen across Dubai Creek and are accessed via water taxi.

Price: From £86

Read more: Best things to do with kids on your next Dubai holiday

2. Lanzarote, Canary Islands

open image in gallery Lanzarote is a closer choice for those who do not want to travel far ( Getty Images )

Temperature: Averages of 19C, highs of 22C

Lanzarote is a great place to visit in March if you would prefer not to hop onto a long-haul flight seeking the sun. All the Canaries stay warm due to winds that cross the Sahara but are tempered by the cool Atlantic that surrounds them. Lanzarote is a favourite with families, but with British children usually in school during most of March, adults can potentially enjoy a more tranquil stay at some of the hotels that open early for the season. While not relaxing poolside, the pleasant weather is ideal for touring Timanfaya National Park’s lunar-like landscapes of hardened lava flows or ash fields created by volcanic eruptions or heading to a wine tasting in vineyards that rise from the volcanic ashes.

Planning on travelling with your pet while the weather is slightly cooler, then a room at the five-star Princesa Yaiza resort is a top pick. Aside from pooch-friendly rooms, the hotel in Playa Blanca offers a wide range of rooms suited to every guest, from family suites, adapted rooms, interconnecting spaces and deluxe sea view options. The hotel has several restaurants, a spa, a gym and pools to enjoy.

Price: From £254

Read more: The best hotels in Lanzarote for spas, families and all-inclusive holidays

3. Barbados

open image in gallery Barbados' peak season occurs in March ( Getty Images )

Temperature: Averages of 26C, highs of 30C

This Caribbean island is very popular with holidaymakers from all over the globe, and while some countries have drab weather in March, this month is in the middle of Barbados’ high season. Known for its fresh seafood, fish frys and rum-fuelled beach festivities, this destination is a great place to let loose under the warmth of the sun. Aside from its food and drink offerings, the fine white sandy beaches are often teeming with watersports opportunities, from snorkelling, surfing and scuba diving. When not sipping rum punch on a sun lounger, why not explore the island’s capital, Bridgetown, for its shopping streets and small eateries, before heading down to St Lawrence Gap's lively nightlife that lasts until sunrise.

To stay near the nightlife at St Lawrence Gap, book a room at Sandals Barbados, an all-inclusive adults-only resort designed for couples that provides luxurious accommodation from beachfront penthouses to swim-up butler suites. While not trying out the resort’s 21 restaurants and 14 bars, there are also opportunities for watersports such as scuba diving, snorkelling and kayaking. Guests can also use all the amenities at its sister hotel, Sandals Royal Barbados, next door.

Price: From £849

Read more: The most affordable Caribbean holiday destinations

4. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

open image in gallery For bright sunshine and warm beaches, head to Punta Cana ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Temperature: Averages of 26C, highs of 30C

Another popular beach destination that marries tropical nature, fine sandy beaches and hedonistic nightlife is Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. One of the most well-known resort towns in the country, Punta Cana is lined with popular white sand stretches complemented by its bright blue waters, such as Playa Macao, which is loved by surfers, and Bavaro Beach, ideal for long strolls next to calmer waves. There are all-inclusive resorts aplenty to choose from here, but if you prefer an action-packed break, there is also no shortage of outdoor activities, such as the natural “theme park” of underground caves and jungles at Scape Park or the lush greenery at Ojos Indigenas Ecological Park & Reserve. Head out on the town at night to experience some of Punta Cana’s lively nightclubs and bars.

For a five-star luxury stay, check out Coral Bavaro. It’s home to a ‘Coral Laboratory’, a coral nursery where researchers study the plant’s adaptation to climate change and how to further protect them from bleaching, diseases and hurricanes. Aside from its environmental focus, the all-inclusive hotel has two freshwater pools, a beach club, and various suites and rooms to choose from.

Price: From £407

Read more: The best Caribbean islands for your winter sun boost

5. Cancún, Mexico

open image in gallery Cancun is the place to be for a mix of sunbathing and cultural sightseeing ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Temperature: Averages of 25C, highs of 30C

A popular tourist destination in Quintana Roo, Cancún’s resorts serve everyone from energetic spring breakers to families looking for a relaxing break. With high temperatures in March, this month is an ideal time to grab a spicy margarita and top up your tan on the soft, sandy beaches. A holiday on the Mexican coast does not have to be kept within the confines of an all-inclusive resort: venture to downtown Cancún for a taste of the local life, such as live music in the main square, Parque de las Palapas, shopping and street food. There are also many Maya ruins to be explored in the area, as well as the incredible underwater museum, Museo Subacuático de Arte, off the coast, with over 500 sculptures made out of long-lasting pH cement. If you have time to spare, it is well worth travelling a few hours inland to gaze upon the over 1,000-year-old, sacred site of Chichén Itzá, one of the new seven wonders of the world.

Found within the six-mile Hotel Zone, surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on one side and the Nichupte Lagoon on the other, is JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa. There is a “Maya-inspired” spa providing treatments integrated with Mayan rituals to help you feel at your most relaxed, as well as five restaurants each celebrating cuisine from around the world. One of the resort's star offerings is the JW lobby bar, which offers 50 uniquely crafted margaritas, curated by mixologists and tequila connoisseurs.

Price: From £324

Read more: The best hotels in Cancun, from family getaways to wellness escapes

6. Chiang Mai, Thailand

open image in gallery Go exploring in Thailand’s second largest city ( Getty Images )

Temperature: Averages of 29C, highs of 35C

While Bangkok is normally the go-to choice for a Thai city exploration, Chiang Mai’s vibrant natural life and beautiful architecture are not something to be looked over. Nestled between a sweeping natural landscape, from mountains and jungles to rice paddies, it is best known for its mesmerising terracotta brick temples, with 200 of them sprinkled within the city. With temperatures high in the day, you may find yourself slowing your pace by visiting a spa for a tok sen massage or grazing on a bowl of khao soi, a flat noodle soup synonymous with the region. While the heat beats in the day, it is only right to save time for shopping until dusk, and that is exactly what you can do on a Sunday evening at Tha Pae Walking Street, a weekly market selling everything from local crafts and clothes to spices and street food.

While there are plenty of luxury retreats and five-star offerings in Chiang Mai, those looking for a bed and breakfast full of little quirks and charm, look no further than Paapu House. Decorated with purple accents, an abundance of plants and eclectic furniture, this bright and colourful B&B has a large living room space where guests are encouraged to grab food and drinks, curl up with a book or chat with other travellers. The rooms are basic but practical, and you’ll be situated near the centre of town, allowing easy access to explore on foot.

Price: From £24

Read more: Chiang Mai city guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Thailand’s northern creative hub

7. Florida, USA

open image in gallery From tranquil days by the shore to adrenaline rushes in theme parks, Florida is a place you can do it all ( Getty Images )

Temperature: Averages of 21C, highs of 28C

The ultimate destination for a kid-friendly holiday, Florida has become a pilgrimage destination for many UK families over the years, saving up to go wild in Orlando’s amusement parks, from Walt Disney World to Universal Studios. But while not getting flung up, down and around on rollercoasters and raising your dopamine levels at the happiest place on earth, this US state has a lot more to offer than Mickey Mouse. Florida has hundreds of miles of beaches, from the iconic Miami Beach to the sands of Siesta Key, to provide you with sunbathing and wave-catching hotspots. There are plenty of cities and towns to explore, from the lively nightlife in Key West to the political hub of Tallahassee, but one of the most popular haunts is Miami, a city teeming with Latin culture, a thriving arts scene, live music and delicious Cuban sandwiches.

If you are planning on staying near the coaster action in Orlando, the Waldorf Astoria, an official Walt Disney World Hotel, is situated right on the doorstep of the park. The hotel offers large rooms with queen-size beds, some with views of the famous Disney fireworks, to beautifully decked-out suites with living and dining areas. The pools and private cabanas give guests a well-needed break away from the bustle of the parks, with a spa, golf course and fitness centre also on hand.

Price: From £407

Read more: First look at Orlando’s highly-anticipated $6bn 750-acre Epic Universe

8. Darwin, Australia

open image in gallery Darwin certainly delivers high temperatures in March ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Temperature: Averages of 28C, highs of 32C

An alternative destination to some of the many Aussie hotspots, March sees Australia’s Northern Territory stay in the “cool” high 20s as it emerges from its summer season into its autumn. Known for its unbelievable sunsets during balmy evenings, Darwin is also a city venerated for its Aboriginal art scene, which can be spotted throughout galleries, museums and building murals. From heading on a crocodile tour, spending a day at the waterfront precinct or hopping on an army truck to learn about Darwin during wartime, there's plenty to do in the city. Darwin also happens to be on the Outback’s doorstep, serving as a base while heading to arid national parks.

For a place to stay right in the heart of the city’s action, check out Vibe Hotel, with rooms sleeping two to three people in twin or double beds, with work desks and views over the waterfront. This hotel is surrounded by a range of shopping, eating and drinking opportunities, with an on-site restaurant also at hand for a bite to eat.

Price: From £89

Read more:Why you should swap Melbourne for Darwin this autumn

9. Cape Town, South Africa

open image in gallery Backed by the spectacular table mountain, Cape Town reaches into the high 20Cs in March ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Temperature: Averages of 22C, highs of 26C

Sitting on the southwest coast of South Africa is Cape Town, centred around one of the new seven wonders of the natural world, Table Mountain. The city is known for its breathtaking biodiversity; aside from the glorious Table Mountain (that can be visited via cable car), Cape Point Nature Reserve is another natural spectacle with long hiking paths, shipwreck trails and awe-inspiring ocean and mountain scenery. Just off the coast of the city is Robben Island, a place used various times between the 17th and 20th centuries as a prison, hospital and military base, and famously held Nelson Mandela along with 3,000 other political prisoners during their fight to end apartheid. The island and its tours now serve as a place to learn from and remember this period in history. Back on the mainland, the V&A Waterfront is a popular place to shop and grab a bite to eat, before heading down to a beach for a spot of snorkelling. If getting up close with the fish is not on your list, there are plenty of vineyards dotted outside the city for wine-tasting days in the wine regions of Franschhoek or Stellenbosch.

Mount Nelson is a blush-pink hotel that has been captivating visitors since 1899, holding relaxation and glamour as its core values. It is well-known for its “Tea at the Nellie” afternoon tea, with a tea sommelier walking you through a choice of 60 different blends while you sample pastries, tartlets and sweet treats. The 198-room hotel also features a spa, two pools and a nine-acre garden, all set against the majestic backdrop of Table Mountain. Mount Nelson has also created a selection of experiences for its guests, such as a culinary journey through Cape Town, helicopter tours and vineyard excursions.

Price: From £929

Read more: The South African city to visit for the best value winter sun holiday

10. Valletta, Malta

open image in gallery The harbour at Valetta is best explored in mider temperatures ( Getty/iStock )

Temperature: Averages of 14C, highs of 18C

Not the hottest destination on the list in March, but if you are seeking a place to visit without hopping on a long-haul flight, Malta is certainly warmer than most of Europe at this time of year. This small Mediterranean island nation stays mild in the winter months, an ideal time to explore its capital, Valletta, without the overbearing 32C heat of August making you run into the shade. Known as “The Fortress City”, Valletta is abundant in historical architecture, such as its ornate churches, 17th-century fortifications and grand baroque buildings that line thoroughfares such as Republic Street. Take a tour of the gilded interiors of St John’s Co-Cathedral before heading to the Upper Barrakka Gardens for spectacular views of the bright blue Grand Harbour. With culture-fuelled days checked off the list, peak temperatures will allow for time spent in the sunshine at the Valletta Waterfront, hopping between restaurants and bars housed in honey-coloured storehous

Considered one of the best hotels in Malta, the Phoenica transports guests to the British colonial heyday with its Art Deco architecture, glamorous terrace overlooking the garden and cosy rooms overlooking the city. Splash about in the pool, book a massage or grab a cocktail on the terrace before venturing out on foot into the city.

Price: From £305

Read more: Best hotels in Malta for luxurious breaks, peaceful getaways and family-friendly holidays