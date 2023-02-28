Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tripadvisor has unveiled the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches.

The annual ranking assesses the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travellers gathered from 1 January to 31 December 2022.

For the sixth time, Baia do Sancho on the volcanic island of Fernando de Noronha off the coast of Brazil has been awarded the title of best beach in the world.

“A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps,” reads a Tripadvisor statement about the beach. “The majestic bluffs will take your breath away.”

Australia and Hawaii also made the top 10, while a beach in Norfolk was named the number one beach in the UK.

Aruba’s Eagle Beach came in second place – “tranquil and pristine” – while Cable Beach in Broome, Australia secured third place.

Iceland’s black sand beach Reynisfjara came in fourth place – “this place makes you forget time” – while Grace Bay on Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, came fifth.

Iceland’s dramatic Reynisfjar beach was named number one in the list of Europe’s best beaches and number four in the world’s best beaches (Getty Images)

Closer to home, Praia da Falésia on Portugal’s Algarve coast came in sixth place. Here, “gorgeous red sand cliffs lead to the green-blue ocean and a white sand beach that seemingly stretches forever.”

And in eighth place, Spiaggia dei Conigli on the island Lampedusa in Sicily is described as “one of the marvels of the world”.

In the list of the top 25 beaches in Europe, Iceland’s Reynisfjara came top, followed by Praia da Falésia and Spiaggia dei Conigli.

La Concha beach in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastian came fourth, while Mallorca’s Playa de Muro beach came in fifth.

Four UK beaches made the list of the top 25 beaches in Europe.

In 12th place, Gorleston-on-Sea beach near Great Yarmouth was praised for its “great water feature and awesome beach”.

Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk (Getty Images)

A new entry, Tripadvisor said “the three-mile sandy stretch was the backdrop to the Richard Curtis film Yesterday and has hosted famous faces such as Ed Sheeran and Danny Boyle. Located along the picturesque Norfolk coastal path, this Victorian seaside town is a hidden gem, popular with families and surfers alike.”

Weymouth, located on Dorset’s Jurassic coast, climbed five spots this year to secure number 14 in the list of Europe’s best beaches, followed by surfer paradise Fistral beach in Cornwall, which re-entered the list this year in 22nd place.

Bournemouth Beach, meanwhile, ranks 24th in Europe, with a “well maintained beach that stretches for miles”.

Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, said: “As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water – and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list.

“But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers – and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand.”

Top 10 beaches in the world for 2023

Baía do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Eagle Beach – Aruba, Caribbean Cable Beach – Broome, Australia Reynisfjara Beach – Vik, Iceland Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii

Top 10 beaches in Europe for 2023