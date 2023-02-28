The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
These are the world’s best beaches for 2023, according to Tripadvisor
A Norfolk beach was named the best in the UK
Tripadvisor has unveiled the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches.
The annual ranking assesses the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travellers gathered from 1 January to 31 December 2022.
For the sixth time, Baia do Sancho on the volcanic island of Fernando de Noronha off the coast of Brazil has been awarded the title of best beach in the world.
“A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps,” reads a Tripadvisor statement about the beach. “The majestic bluffs will take your breath away.”
Australia and Hawaii also made the top 10, while a beach in Norfolk was named the number one beach in the UK.
Aruba’s Eagle Beach came in second place – “tranquil and pristine” – while Cable Beach in Broome, Australia secured third place.
Iceland’s black sand beach Reynisfjara came in fourth place – “this place makes you forget time” – while Grace Bay on Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, came fifth.
Closer to home, Praia da Falésia on Portugal’s Algarve coast came in sixth place. Here, “gorgeous red sand cliffs lead to the green-blue ocean and a white sand beach that seemingly stretches forever.”
And in eighth place, Spiaggia dei Conigli on the island Lampedusa in Sicily is described as “one of the marvels of the world”.
In the list of the top 25 beaches in Europe, Iceland’s Reynisfjara came top, followed by Praia da Falésia and Spiaggia dei Conigli.
La Concha beach in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastian came fourth, while Mallorca’s Playa de Muro beach came in fifth.
Four UK beaches made the list of the top 25 beaches in Europe.
In 12th place, Gorleston-on-Sea beach near Great Yarmouth was praised for its “great water feature and awesome beach”.
A new entry, Tripadvisor said “the three-mile sandy stretch was the backdrop to the Richard Curtis film Yesterday and has hosted famous faces such as Ed Sheeran and Danny Boyle. Located along the picturesque Norfolk coastal path, this Victorian seaside town is a hidden gem, popular with families and surfers alike.”
Weymouth, located on Dorset’s Jurassic coast, climbed five spots this year to secure number 14 in the list of Europe’s best beaches, followed by surfer paradise Fistral beach in Cornwall, which re-entered the list this year in 22nd place.
Bournemouth Beach, meanwhile, ranks 24th in Europe, with a “well maintained beach that stretches for miles”.
Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, said: “As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water – and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list.
“But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers – and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand.”
Top 10 beaches in the world for 2023
- Baía do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
- Eagle Beach – Aruba, Caribbean
- Cable Beach – Broome, Australia
- Reynisfjara Beach – Vik, Iceland
- Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
- Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal
- Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India
- Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy
- Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean
- Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii
Top 10 beaches in Europe for 2023
- Reynisfjara Beach – Vik, Iceland
- Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal
- Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily
- La Concha Beach – Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain
- Playa de Muro Beach – Mallorca, Spain
- Falassarna Beach – Crete, Greece
- Nissi Beach – Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Balos Lagoon – Kissamos, Crete, Greece
- Sotavento Beach – Fuerteventura, Costa Calma, Spain
