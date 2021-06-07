Video: Who is the ‘Botanical Banksy’ and why are they ‘flower flashing’ London?

They might not be quite as covert as the actual Banksy, but US floral genius Lewis Miller has been working overnight with Royal floral designer Simon Lycett, on a series of installations on the streets of London

Bringing Miller’s famous ‘flower flashes’ from New York to the UK for the first time, ginormous, bright and cheering arrangements can be spotted in Piccadilly Circus.

Designed simply to spark joy, more than 12,000 fresh blooms from Covent Garden Flower Market have been used in these extravagant flashes. And if you get there quick, members of the public are being encouraged to pluck a stem, or even create their own personal takeaway bouquet, completely free of charge.