Video: Calling all Potterheads, there’s a new Harry Potter exhibition opening

A new photographic show dedicated to all things Harry Potter is set to open in London on July 12.

Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s much-loved book series, the Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition will take fans behind-the-scenes of their favourite Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film moments, with hundreds of rare photographs taken during shooting.

In a first look video, Warner Brothers has pulled back the curtain on the brand-new attraction, which captures key scenes such as Harry’s first journey from Platform 9¾ and the epic Battle of Hogwarts.

The Potter-tastic experience will also be home to London’s only bottled Butterbeer bar, where fans can kick back with a tankard of the wizard’s tipple.

Keen to check it out? Tickets are available now at harrypotteronlocation.co.uk and must be booked in advance.