The rise of ‘air cruises’, the latest travel must-do for the mega-wealthy
Forget a holiday on water – uber-rich travellers are now taking to the skies instead. Charlotte McManus delves into an emerging trend that guests whisks away on once-in-a-lifetime experiences with a six-figure price tag
Think of a cruise holiday and what do you picture? At the very least, the setting would be water. But for those with the cash to splash, it means something very different – with the latest ultra-luxe travel trend now cruising at 41,000ft.
Extremely exclusive and exceptionally expensive, air cruises are on the up amongst the super-rich, combining the speed of air travel with the multi-destination allure of a conventional waterborne voyage. Passengers bask in the plush surrounds of a private aircraft, transcending even the top-class seats found on commercial flights.
Air cruises remain highly niche, emerging on the high-end travel scene in recent years, with demand growing amongst the moneyed classes in the wake of the pandemic. Now, a spate of “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences has hit the market for 2024 and 2025, complete with bucket list-ticking itineraries that allow guests to see vast swathes of the globe at their own pace – and in the utmost comfort.
