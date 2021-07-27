Move over, Margate: This seaside town is the UK’s new holiday hotspot

Searching for a staycation destination? Airbnb has revealed the 10 seaside towns with the biggest rise in searches in the UK this summer, and top of the list is Sandgate in Kent

It may not be as well-known as nearby Margate Folkestone or Broadstairs but there are plenty of reasons to book a sunny escape to Sandgate…

The beautiful beach

Sandgate’s wide pebble beach, lined with colourful beach huts, is perfect for walking, sunbathing (deck chairs are advised), picnicking or enjoying a cooling dip on a hot day. You can also run or cycle along the path that runs parallel to the beach.

The historic castle

Sandgate Castle (Alamy/PA)

Originally an artillery fort built by Henry VIII to protect against invasion from France and the Holy Roman Empire, Sandgate Castle dates back to 1539. You can’t go inside the Grade 1 listed building, but you can admire from the outside the Tudor architecture and Martello tower, which overlooks the beach.

The seaside cuisine

No trip to the seaside is complete without a fish and chip supper. For a sit-down dinner with all the trimmings, head to The Ship Inn on Sandgate High Street or for a takeaway treat, stop in at The Little Fish Shop.

In the mood for something sweet? You’ll find delicious cakes and freshly-brewed java at Orchard Lane Coffee House, and traditional whippy ice creams right on the beach at The Boat House.

The charming shops

Dotted along Sandgate High Street you’ll find a host of lovely independent shops and art galleries, ideal for indulging in a bit of retail therapy or mooching around on a rainy day.

For antique and reclaimed furniture and homewares head to Workshop Number 29 (open Thursday to Sunday), Christopher Buck or Bartholomew Antiques.

Support local artists by making a purchase at gallery Glimpse@53 or try your hand at pottery making or painting at Mudpie.