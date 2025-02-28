Motorhome and campervan holidays: How to book on a budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A holiday on wheels combines the comfort of a hotel with open-road freedom.

Motorhome and campervan holidays offer a unique blend of convenience and adventure, appealing to those seeking flexibility without sacrificing modern amenities.

And with deals starting from just £59 per night, this style of holiday offers an affordable way to explore.

However, with rising fuel costs looming, careful planning is crucial for keeping these trips budget-friendly.

Here, travel experts offer valuable advice about how to keep costs low - from travelling during off-peak seasons to strategically refuelling at dawn or dusk.

Have a plan

“Think about how many people are travelling, the route you plan to take, what storage you may need and how comfortable you are driving to determine what size of vehicle you need,” recommends Leanne Cromie, marketing manager for rental sites Bunk Campers and Just Go Motorhomes. “Holiday makers can benefit from great rates for travelling April to June or September to October whilst still benefiting from the bright nights across the UK and Ireland.”

open image in gallery More often than not, pets can come alone on a motorhome holiday ( PA )

Pick the right petrol provider and monitor fuel consumption

“RAC Fuel Watch monitors British wholesale and pump prices daily to point motorists towards the cheapest rates,” says Max Schmidt, head of aggregate motorhome and caravan holiday site CamperDays. “Right now, Tesco offers on average the cheapest supermarket petrol, while drivers can also secure good deals from non-supermarket petrol brands like Essar or Shell.

“Early in the morning or late at night is the best time to buy fuel as prices tend to be cheaper at these times. This is because fuel pumps dispense volume-calibrated fuel, meaning you gain a fraction more petrol for your money.”

Pack efficiently

“With the absence of luggage restrictions, there’s a tendency to overpack on a road trip, but just because you can pack your life into a campervan, doesn’t mean you should,” warns Schmidt. “Lower weight undoubtedly reduces fuel burn, leading to savings.

“Other ways to reduce weight in a campervan is to keep the freshwater tank as low as possible while driving. Fresh water is readily available at campsites and service stations for regular top ups as required.”

Use the AC wisely

“Turning on the air conditioning when natural air is readily available outside seems counterproductive, but rolling the windows down doesn’t always lead to savings,” says Schmidt. “At fast speeds, such as when driving on the motorway, driving with the windows open causes drag, eating unnecessarily into the fuel reserves.

open image in gallery Why not head abroad for a motorhome holiday? ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Keep windows and doors shut and AC on moderate to strike the right balance between comfort and efficiency. At slower speeds, however, it’s advised to switch off the AC and roll the windows down, allowing a slow and steady breeze to pass through the vehicle.”

Try a motorhome relocation deal

Motorhome relocation deals are a great way to enjoy a driving holiday on budget. Rental sites Bunk Campers and Just Go both offer motorhome relocation deals across the UK and Ireland from £5 per night.

“Every April, we hold a motorhome factory relocation trip from Italy to the UK,” advises Cromie. “Collect a brand new campervan or motorhome from Tuscany, Italy and enjoy a 10-night driving holiday back to the UK or Ireland from £525.”