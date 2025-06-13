AA survey reveals ‘alarming’ state of UK drivers and roads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The AA has called for improvements to “alarming” driver behaviour, “misleading” motorway signage and “poor” UK road conditions following a member survey.

According to the AA, more than eight in 10 drivers regularly witness dangerous driving, while a fifth claim that UK motorways are in poor condition.

The roadside assistance service polled 14,076 AA members between 14 and 21 January.

It found that drivers frequently encounter dangerous and illegal driving behaviour on the road.

Up to 88 per cent of motorists said they had observed middle lane hogging and vehicles driving too close together.

Drivers also reported undertaking, tailgating, lane changing without signalling, using mobile phones and not wearing a seatbelt among poor driving etiquette.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “The prevalence of dangerous driving behaviours is alarming and highlights the need for stricter enforcement.”

Inaccurate motorway signage was also found to be a frustration among drivers.

The survey revealed that 75 per cent of respondents had encountered lane closure signs, but no incident had occurred when they passed the affected area.

Similarly, two-thirds (66 per cent) of drivers spotted signs indicating congestion for no obvious reason.

However, 54 per cent of AA members surveyed said they had encountered traffic congestion without any signal to warn them.

Drivers also told the AA that they were dissatisfied with the state of UK motorways.

A fifth (22 per cent) of motorists said conditions of roads were poor, 32 per cent rated congestion badly and almost a third of drivers indicated a need for better litter management.

Cousens said: “Statistics show that motorways are the safest type of road, there remain several reasons that need addressing to make them safer.

“The main focus should be on ourselves as drivers. Middle lane hogging and tailgating are everyday occurrences, while two-thirds are spotted using a hand-held mobile phone at speeds around 70mph.”

He added: “Additionally, the high incidence of misleading signage, particularly around breakdowns and potential obstacles in the lane, alongside poor road conditions is a major frustration for drivers.”

According to Cousens, the AA is “committed to working with the relevant authorities” to improve the reliability of motorway signage, safe driving practices and road conditions on UK motorways.

