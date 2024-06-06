Hundreds of staff at two airports set to strike in pay row

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Airport workers are to be balloted for industrial action ahead of the summer holidays after union members rejected a “miserable” pay offer.

Unite said around 300 ICTS Central Search members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January, and a £500 one-off payment.

The union said it now has “no option” but to move towards initiating industrial action ballots ahead of the summer holiday rush.

Unite said ICTS Central Search employs around 220 workers at Glasgow and 100 at Aberdeen, who deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights.

It said the workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have emphatically rejected ICTS’s miserable pay offer.

“The company is extremely profitable and it can easily afford to make a far better offer to our members.

“Unite will fully back our ICTS Central Search members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Workers at Glasgow Airport will be among those balloted for industrial action (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

It comes after the union last week warned of potential security risks at Glasgow Airport involving ICTS Central Search workers, claiming there is under-staffing and that security staff are being denied contractual breaks.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for the aviation sector in Scotland, said: “ICTS Central Search workers undertake safety and security-critical tasks at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. They deserve to be treated with respect.

“There should be a pay offer on the table which reflects the importance of their jobs. Without these workers the airports simply can’t operate.

“We now have no option but to move towards balloting around 300 members for industrial action ahead of the summer holiday rush.”

An ICTS Central Search spokesperson said: “Constructive pay talks with our staff at Glasgow Airport are ongoing.

“Generous pay proposals have been tabled that would give staff a minimum of 4% increase as well as a lump sum payment.

“This is in addition to the 15-28% increases our staff have received over the last two years.

“We would like to reassure the travelling public that their security is our priority and there will be no disruptions.”

AGS Airports has been approached for comment.