Woman calls for adults-only flights after child screams throughout her journey
‘I would pay so much money,’ says frustrated passenger
It’s been a hot topic of late - the issue of children on flights, and how accommodating other passengers should be when it comes to families.
In the latest addition to the fiery debate, a woman has called for the introduction of “adults-only” flights after a child screamed for the entirety of her journey.
Morgan Lee posted a video to Tiktok with the caption, “The flight was three hours and I listened to this the entire time”.
In the video, she looks into the camera while a child can be heard crying nonstop in the background; after a few seconds, she can’t help breaking into a smile which she covers with her hand.
The text over the video reads: “Why isn’t there such a thing as adult only flights? I would pay so much money.”
The 24-year-old from Florida added that her noise-cancelling headphones didn’t even begin to scratch the surface of the problem.
“I have noise cancelling headphones, the child was well over five years old, and they sat directly behind me while kicking my chair as the mother slept,” she wrote.
The video quickly went viral, with more than 700,000 views.
The “adults-only” proposition attracted derision from some quarters, praise from others.
“And this is why people/parents/mums have anxiety when leaving the house. Because no grace is given,” commented one user.
However, another follower wrote: “As a mum, I want an adult-only flight too.”
It follows a man slamming an airline which switched his plane seats so that a mother and baby could sit in them.
In the rant shared to online forum Reddit – titled “They almost forcefully gave my plane seat to a mom with a baby” – the man said that he and his partner had paid extra to book bulkhead seats, at the front of the cabin, as it was a transatlantic flight and “we wanted to be more comfortable”.
“Then three days before our trip we get a email that says your seats have been changed to a few rows back,” he continued.
“Mmm what?? We got downgraded but we paid extra for those seats??”
He added: “I don’t know, I just got so pissed – why is a mother travelling with such a young child? Why did they act like I was the crazy one for not wanting to give up our seats we paid for to a ’helpless mother’ who needs it?”
