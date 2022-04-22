A frustrated Aer Lingus passenger was so fed up by how slow the airline was at returning his lost luggage, he created a PowerPoint demonstrating where his bags were.

The self-professed “avgeek”, who uses the Twitter handle @aviosAdventurer, posted the detailed presentation about the location of his baggage after the Irish carrier initially left it behind in Frankfurt last Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter, he introduces the presentation by saying, “‘Perhaps this will help you find my bag, which you’ve lost and given to the wrong person.”

He describes the journey from Frankfurt to London Heathrow, via Dublin.

“As you can see, here are all three of our bags at Frankfurt airport,” he says. “They very nearly made it on the plane, because I saw that they moved right next to us, but they weren’t loaded.

“No problem – I’ll get them back later in the day, when you put them on another flight.”

This indeed happened, with the bags transported on a Lufthansa flight. Two of them were returned to him after 10pm the following day.

But one of the bags didn’t make it to the right destination.

“This bag has gone walk-about; it’s ended up in Pimlico in London,” said @aviosAdventurer.

The bag appears to have some kind of tracking device installed, so it’s possible to see where it is in real time.

“This is where the bags have been,” he says, sharing a screenshot of a map and the exterior of a building, “They’ve been at this very lovely address on Cumberland Street in the Pimlico area of London.

“As you can see, this is neither an Aer Lingus location, or a location for your courier of choice, which is Eagle Aviation.”

@aviosAdventurer explains that he can see the bag’s live location and has told Aer Lingus multiple times where it is.

“You’ve given it to the wrong person, and you’ve very poorly kept me up to date with what’s going on,” he claims.

He says the airline’s response is “not good enough”, as he has yet to receive his bag almost five days later.

“This has been absolutely appalling from yourselves,” he concludes.

The Independent has approached Aer Lingus for comment.